Here comes a Botched baby! Dr. Paul Nassif and his pregnant wife, Brittany Nassif (née Pattakos), are expecting their first child together.

“I’m so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world,” Paul, 57, captioned his Instagram reveal. “October can’t come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it’s going to be a surprise for me)! All I know is I better get my diaper-changing skills polished up. There is nothing like the feeling of holding a new born, especially when it’s my baby.”

The Botched star told Us exclusively in November 2019 that he and Brittany, 29, wanted to start a family together. (The reality star is already the father of three sons from his previous marriage to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Adrienne Maloof).

“Brittany and I do plan on expanding the family,” the E! personality told Us at the time. “I have three boys right now. Obviously, I would love a girl. But we’re going to see what happens naturally.”

His costar Dr. Terry Dubrow chimed in, “You want a girl. Girls are the cutest. … Girls are the worst between, like, 13 and 19. But after that, I hear they’re great.”

Coparenting with Maloof, 58, is “fine,” Paul told Us. “We talk and text weekly. Even as the kids are getting older, we’re still doing things, talking about basketball, this and that, school. We have a parent-teacher conference coming up this week, so we’ll both be there.”

The former couple get along “very well” since their 2012 divorce, the Los Angeles native explained. “As a matter of fact, she congratulated us after we got married, and we just went to a little Halloween event at her house.”

The plastic surgeon and Brittany tied the knot in Greece in October 2019, four months after their engagement.

“Paul and I are incredibly grateful to have family and friends from around the world join us in the blessing of our marriage here in Santorini, Greece,” the bride told E! News at the time. “To have so many loved ones is the greatest gift. The Greek people welcomed us with open arms and made us feel truly at home. The perfect weather and island made a spectacular backdrop for the moments we will cherish for the rest of our lives. This was the most exciting start to our marriage. We are so thrilled to share our lives together.”

E! News was the first to report the pair’s pregnancy news.

Botched airs Mondays on E! at 9 p.m, ET.