



and celebrated their wedding in Greece last month , and they’re already thinking of having children together, as the Botched star exclusively told Us Weekly.

“Brittany and I do plan on expanding the family,” Nassif, 57, said as he and costar Dr. Terry Dubrow promoted the new season of their E! reality series. “I have three boys right now. Obviously, I would love a girl. But we’re going to see what happens naturally.”

Dubrow, 61, is also hoping his colleague has a baby girl with his bride. “You want a girl,” he told Nassif. “Girls are the cutest. … Girls are the worst between, like, 13 and 19. But after that, I hear they’re great.”

Meanwhile, Nassif is busy raising son Gavin, 16, and twin boys Christian and Colin, 13, with his ex-wife, Adrienne Maloof. And he says that coparenting with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, whom he divorced in 2012, is “going fine.”

“I mean, we talk and text weekly. Even as the kids are getting older, we’re still doing things, talking about basketball, this and that, school. We have a parent-teacher conference coming up this week, so we’ll both be there,” he added. “So everything’s going fine. We’re getting along very well. As a matter of fact, she congratulated us after we got married, and we just went to a little Halloween event at her house.”

Maloof, 58, was even on hand for Nassif’s first date with Pattakos, as Dubrow revealed to Us. “Fun fact: Do you know where his first date with Brittany was?” Dubrow asked. “At his ex-mother-in-law’s wedding in Vegas.”

“Yeah, that was kind of weird,” Nassif admitted. “But it actually worked out perfect.”

Watch the video above for more from Nassif — including how he feels about his and Pattakos’ age gap, how he channeled Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born character at their nuptials and why he decided to get a facelift.

With reporting by Ginny Van De Wall