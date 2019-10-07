Nothing Botched about these nuptials! Dr. Paul Nassif married Brittany Pattakos in Los Angeles last month and celebrated their union in a picture-perfect wedding reception in Greece on Sunday, October 6, according to E! News.

The plastic surgeon, 57, walked down the aisle with Pattakos at St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church in Los Angeles on September 28 before a crowd of 70 well-wishers, including Terry Dubrow, his costar on the reality series Botched. Then the newlyweds and 65 of their loved ones met in Santorini, Greece, for a wedding reception at the beachfront resort Rocabella Santorini.

“Paul and I are incredibly grateful to have family and friends from around the world join us in the blessing of our marriage here in Santorini, Greece,” Pattakos told the site. “To have so many loved ones is the greatest gift. The Greek people welcomed us with open arms and made us feel truly at home. The perfect weather and island made a spectacular backdrop for the moments we will cherish for the rest of our lives. This was the most exciting start to our marriage. We are so thrilled to share our lives together.”

The couple announced their engagement in June. “This weekend I found out I get to spend the rest of my life with my soulmate. #SheSaidYes,” Nassif wrote on Instagram at the time, captioning a video of his proposal.

Pattakos, a CoolSculpting specialist, raved about the engagement on Instagram, as well. “Best day of my life! I get to marry my best friend!” she wrote.

Nassif was previously married to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof. The former couple — who share son Gavin, 16, and twin boys Christian and Colin, 13 — filed for divorce in August 2012 following 10 years of marriage, and finalized the split that November.

“We want the best for each other and we’re confident we can help each other make a continuing positive impact with our children,” Nassif and Maloof, 58, said in a joint statement at the time. “Our goal is for our children to have stable and nurturing relationships with both of us so we can all find as much happiness as possible.”

Scroll down for more photos from the pair’s Santorini reception, all of which were shot by photographer Vangelis Beltzenitis.