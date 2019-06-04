Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Dr. Paul Nassif is single no more! The Botched star revealed that he popped the question to girlfriend Brittany Pattakos on Saturday, June 1.

Nassif, 56, shared his happy news on Instagram on Monday, June 3. “This weekend I found out I get to spend the rest of my life with my soulmate. #SheSaidYes,” he captioned a sweet video of his proposal taken by @shotbyrichvisuals.

In the clip, the couple is seen aboard a boat that travels underneath a sign bearing Nassif’s face that reads, “Brittany, will you marry me?”

The reality star, who was previously married to Adrienne Maloof, then drops to one knee as his bride-to-be bends down to give him a kiss.

The plastic surgeon also shared a photo of the couple posing with the sign and a group of friends as well as a flower arrangement designed in the shape of a heart.

Nassif’s former RHOBH costar Heather Dubrow chimed in on the post, writing, “So happy for you!”

Pattakos showed off her new sparkler on Instagram on Monday. “Best day of my life! I get to marry my best friend!!” she captioned a gallery of photos.

In the first snap, Pattakos’ engagement ring can be seen as she places her hand on Nassif’s shoulder.

Nassif’s Botched costar and Heather’s husband, Terry Dubrow, told E! News in December that Nassif was dating someone new. “He now has a new significant relationship,” he said of his castmate, noting that she had already joined him and Heather, 50, on a double date.

“Brittany is her name. The four of us went and had dinner. We had a nice time,” Nassif concurred.

The doctor and ex-wife Maloof, 57, who share sons Gavin, 16, and twins Christian and Gavin, 13, filed for divorce in August 2012 after 10 years of marriage.

“Adrienne and I have tried very hard to make our marriage work, but this is the best course for both of us,” Nassif told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “This is a difficult time for our family and my prime focus is to ensure our boys are well and happy. … We will get through this.”

Three months later, their split was finalized. The couple gave a joint statement at the time, saying, “There has been so much untrue negative innuendo and destructive rumors beyond our control. We want the best for each other and we’re confident we can help each other make a continuing positive impact with our children … Our goal is for our children to have stable and nurturing relationships with both of us so we can all find as much happiness as possible.”

Maloof was most recently linked to Jacob Busch, whom she split from in 2015.

