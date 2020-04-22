Baby on board! Dr. Paul Nassif opened up about his wife Brittany Nassif (née Pattakos’) pregnancy ahead of their first child’s arrival.

“Brittany had minimal nausea during the first trimester,” the Botched star, 57, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, April 22. “Now she has some heartburn, dizziness, fatigue and seems to always be hungry!”

The pregnant star, 29, is also “nervous,” the NassifMD Dermaceuticals creator told Us, explaining, “It’s her first baby, so it’s a whole new experience for her. But she is very excited!”

As for the California native, he already shares three sons with his ex-wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Adrienne Maloof. Earlier this month, Paul announced that baby No. 4 is on the way.

“I’m so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world,” the E! personality captioned his April 15 Instagram reveal. “October can’t come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it’s going to be a surprise for me)! All I know is I better get my diaper-changing skills polished up. There is nothing like the feeling of holding a new born, especially when it’s my baby.”

His wife added with a post of her own: “Waving hi, friends! Due Oct[ober]. #13weekspregnant.”

The reality star gushed to Us on Wednesday: “I feel fantastic! I’m excited to do a little diaper chang[ing], some bottle feeding and burping.”

While he and the pregnant star have “started looking at ideas” for their baby-to-be’s nursery, they plan to decide on colors following their upcoming gender reveal.

Brittany already knows the sex of the little one, her husband told Us, but his greatest wish is “for the baby to be healthy.”

The couple wed in October 2019 in Greece, four months after their engagement.

The bridge told E! News at the time: “Paul and I are incredibly grateful to have family and friends from around the world join us in the blessing of our marriage here in Santorini, Greece. To have so many loved ones is the greatest gift. The Greek people welcomed us with open arms and made us feel truly at home. The perfect weather and island made a spectacular backdrop for the moments we will cherish for the rest of our lives. This was the most exciting start to our marriage. We are so thrilled to share our lives together.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin