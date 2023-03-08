Coming clean! Kristin Cavallari opened up about her secret to keeping her skin looking healthy — and why she doesn’t plan on getting Botox or filler anytime soon.

“My lines don’t bother me. You can see them here on my forehead. I’m extremely animated so I would lose a lot of my expression if I got Botox,” Cavallari, 36, wrote via her Instagram Stories during a Q&A on Tuesday, March 7. “I’m happier at age 36 than I ever have been and my lines mean I’ve lived and have experience which I love.”

In response to a fan asking to “normalize wrinkles” and share her skincare secrets, the Laguna Beach alum replied, “I don’t have a secret. It’s really just about staying hydrated and using good products.” She did, however, reveal that she gets a facial “every 6 weeks” and has seen “a little difference” after undergoing micro-needling treatments.

“I’ve tried a few lasers and think they’re a complete waste of time and money,” she explained, adding that she does “know people who love them — that’s just my experience.”

When a second fan asked whether she’s ever gotten Botox or fillers on her face, the Hills alum said she hasn’t “done either,” but was once persuaded to try Dysport — a form of Botox — which she regrets.

“I did disport under my eyes ONE time and I absolutely hated it,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself after getting the injectable. “Look at how it made my eyes slope downward. This is why I will never do any of that crap. I got convinced to do dysport and I can’t even look at photos from this time period. Luckily it was gone within 5 months.”

She added: “And yes, I know dysport is a form of Botox but it’s supposed to be ‘healthier’ for you (which is prob bs).”

Botox and other injectables aren’t the only beauty trend the Uncommon James founder is staying away from. “You couldn’t pay me to fake tan,” she said in response to a question about how she keeps her “glow” all year. “I’m Italian and when I get tan, it stays with me. I don’t use fake tanner or anything like that. Thank you, dad.”

Instead, the former reality star — who is a parent of three children, Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8 and Saylor, 7, with ex-husband Jay Cutler — is all about keeping things as natural as possible.

“I’m OPEN to anything natural. I’m doing a lot of research on stem cells for skincare right now,” she said, adding that her “simple anti-aging routine” is to “drink a s—t ton of water, eat healthy most of the time, go outside, get good friends, laugh and stop caring so damn much.”