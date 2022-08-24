That same month, the TV personality revealed during an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast that she had concerns before clicking post.

“I did sit on that photo for a few days. Because I knew if I just threw it up and was like, ‘Bun’s out,’ people were gonna be like, ‘You’re a mother! What the hell is wrong with you!’” she explained.

However, the Colorado native ultimately decided she didn’t care what trolls had to say. “F–k it, I’m gonna post it,’” she recalled saying. “I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I should be ashamed of my body or have to hide it.”

Cavallari also noted that while she doesn’t care what other people have to say, it’s more about being happy with her own personal progress.

“It makes me proud. I feel the best I ever have, physically but like mentally, emotionally. They all fuel one another. And so, yeah, I think it’s something to celebrate,” she said at the time.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!