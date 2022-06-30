Happy in her skin! Kristin Cavallari gave fans a glimpse at her toned physique while shutting down rumors she was unhealthily skinny in the past.

“I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not,” the 35-year-old star wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 30. “Ultimately, I decided to bc [sic] I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made.”

The Uncommon James founder shared a cheeky photo of her fit body, wearing a black bikini and staring out at the ocean. She added two other snaps from a time in which she was thinner — but not exactly healthier.

“I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos … and no, I never had an eating disorder … that was purely stress,” Cavallari explained.

The Laguna Beach alum noted that to achieve her current results she works out “really hard” and is “dedicated to a healthy lifestyle.” Cavallari concluded, “I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go.”

The mother of three, who shares sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6, with estranged husband Jay Cutler, received an outpouring of love in the comments section. (Cavallari and Cutler, 39, split in April 2020 after seven years of marriage.)

“You look amazing and your hard work shows 🔥,” Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge replied. Nikki Bella added, “Gorgeously healthy! #goals.”

The Hills alum’s BFF Justin Anderson gushed over his pal, writing, “Proud of you always, but you’re next level lately. love you lovie ♥️.”

Cavallari’s body positive message came just days after she exclusively told Us Weekly about how hard she’s worked to feel good in her own skin.

“My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight,” the designer told Us on Saturday, June 25, while attending the Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty Pool Party at Casa Del Sol’s House of the Sun house in Amagansett, New York.

The Balancing in Heels author noted that she doesn’t weigh herself but knows when her body has changed. “I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way,” she said, revealing she was “shocked” by her previous appearance while looking back at old pictures.

“I didn’t realize it at the time, how thin I was,” Cavallari, who works with a personal trainer three times a week, added. “So I’m happy that I’ve put on weight.”

Through her weightlifting exercises — and a health overall lifestyle — the Very Cavallari alum is in a positive place. “I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve ever been,” she told Us. “I’m just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling.”

