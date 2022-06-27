Making it work. Kristin Cavallari has had her share of ups and downs with ex Jay Cutler, but the duo are in a good place when it comes to coparenting.

“Everything is going well,” the Laguna Beach alum, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty Pool Party at Casa Del Sol’s House of the Sun in Amagansett, New York, on Saturday, June 25.

The Uncommon James founder and the former NFL star, 39, share sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6. The duo were married for nearly seven years before announcing their split in April 2020. Cutler hinted earlier this month that the pair have finally reached a divorce settlement, but a source told Us on June 1 that the proceedings are not yet finalized.

Despite the end of their romance, the twosome have tried to maintain a friendly coparenting dynamic for their kids. Last year, the Hills alum revealed that the former couple planned to spend the holidays together.

“For me, it’s just about putting the kids first,” she explained in November 2021. “The kids are the only thing that matters and what’s best for them. That’s how I look at it. You’ve just got to make the most of it. … Luckily, we are able to spend it together, and I’m really grateful for that.”

Cavallari hasn’t dated anyone seriously since her split from Cutler, but she told Us on Saturday that she’s starting to get back out there.

“I’m having fun,” the True Roots author said. “When there’s someone serious enough to talk about, I’ll probably — hopefully — be the first one to post a photo or something, but you know, I’m having fun.”

It would also take “someone serious” for the Very Cavallari alum to consider having more children.

“I think I’m done,” she told Us. “My life feels very full. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I’m not out there looking to have more kids. It’d be one thing if I met someone and they didn’t have kids or something, but I feel very happy with my three.”

For now, the Colorado native is focused on her clothing and beauty lines and her new podcast with fellow Laguna Beach alum Stephen Colletti. “Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen,” which is set to premiere later this year, will follow Cavallari and her ex-boyfriend, 36, as they rewatch episodes of Laguna Beach and share commentary and behind-the-scenes facts.

“It has been truly the most enjoyable experience for me,” the Balancing in Heels author told Us of working on the podcast. “Neither one of us has watched the show since it aired. So, to be able to — 18 years later — go back and watch it has been a wild ride, but it’s been therapeutic in a lot of ways.”

Laguna Beach originally aired on MTV from 2004 to 2006. Colletti and Cavallari’s off-and-on relationship played out during the first two seasons of the series.

“To be able to go down memory lane with Stephen, someone who was obviously so meaningful to me at that moment in my life, has been really a really great experience,” the former reality star added to Us. “I’m really happy that he asked me to do it.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

