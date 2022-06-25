Helping hand! As Kristin Cavallari navigates the single scene amid her divorce from Jay Cutler, her children are by her side.

“I’m getting dating advice from my boys,” the Uncommon James founder, 35, said in a series of Instagram Story clips posted on Thursday, June 23, referring to sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, whom she shares with the former quarterback, 39. “Jaxon just said I need to date somebody older.”

The Hills alum — who also shares daughter Saylor, 6, with Cutler — hid her sons’ faces from the camera, covering them with a smiling emoji.

“Older, a lot older,” Jaxon jokingly told his mom about what she should look for in a partner. “Young people are crazy.”

After Camden and Jaxon gave Cavallari helpful dating suggestions, they noted that she should “wear better lipstick” in general.

“The boys hate my orange lips. Maybe that’s the issue,” the Very Cavallari alum said in her Thursday video. “I’m wearing orange [lipstick] today.”

Cavallari and Cutler, who wed in June 2013, announced their separation in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the now-exes wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Amid their breakup, the Laguna Beach alum has been candid about her healing process and moving on.

“Through my divorce, I’ve done a lot of reflecting and I’ve really looked inward,” Cavallari told Nikki Bella and Brie Bella on an April episode of their “The Bellas” podcast. “And I’ve really just focused on myself and making sure that I worked through everything with my ex and really closed that chapter.”

She continued at the time: “I feel like I’ve grown up the most that I have in the last two years because I’ve essentially been on my own. Really, for the last year I haven’t dated. I mean, I’ve gone on a couple dates, but, like, nothing major.”

Cavallari was briefly linked to Chase Rice and Jeff Dye before things fizzled out, but that doesn’t mean she’s given up on finding love again.

“I’ve honestly needed the past 2 years to work through some heavy stuff. I dated a little here and there but no one serious,” the reality TV alum wrote via Instagram Stories in April, noting she is looking for someone to be her “rock” in life. “I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship. … Let’s just say this: when you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it’s amazing what you will start to attract.”

She added: “I still very much believe in marriage, and I’ve had tremendous growth over the past 2 years so I will be entering a new relationship as a different person which really entices me.”

