Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s here! The day has come! Kristin Cavallari’s brand new skincare line has just launched, and the products are just as amazing as we’d hoped. Just as with her golden jewelry from Uncommon James, Cavallari’s Uncommon Beauty products may leave you sparkling and totally luminous!

Ready to revamp your beauty routine with clean, minimalistic skincare? As Cavallari stated, the brand’s mission is to “shrink the daily skincare routine, so you can feel really good about what you’re putting on your skin.” That’s why she and the team sourced effective ingredients from around the world to create five stunning products. The packaging is beautiful too! Ready to learn more about them? Let’s start off with what should always be your first step: cleansing!

Daily Foaming Powder Cleanser

A powder cleanser? If you haven’t tried one yet, this is most definitely the product to start with. You wet your face, shake some powder into your palm and add water to make a paste. We love this because if you’re looking for more physical exfoliation, you can add less water, while you can add more water for a softer consistency. This cleanser is made with rice brand and papaya extract to unclog pores, smooth texture, deeply cleanse and more!

Get the Daily Foaming Powder Cleanserfor just $38 at Uncommon Beauty!

Pineapple Peptide Nectar

A serum is always an important step if you’re serious about skincare. This pineapple treatment is packed with vitamin C, meaning it could leave your complexion bright, glowing and youthful. It claims to protect skin from environmental aggressors too, thanks to the antioxidant-rich Australian Kakadu plum!

Get the Pineapple Peptide Nectar for just $62 at Uncommon Beauty!

Daily Water Cream

This cream looks so refreshing — just imagine how lovely it will feel on your face! This coconut water-based cream is a gentle daily essential, claiming to soothe, moisturize and balance out uneven texture. You can use this cream morning and night all over your face, neck, chest and even hands!

Get the Daily Water Cream for just $48 at Uncommon Beauty!

Triple Effect Eye Cream

In addition to using a face cream, we love to show our delicate eye area a little extra love with a powerful peptide cream like this one. If you’re looking for hydration, firmness, fewer fine lines and wrinkles and reduced dark circles and puffiness, then you need to check out this cream!

Get the Triple Effect Eye Cream for just $52 at Uncommon Beauty!

Mango Lip Balm

Lip care is vital, and yet many of us see it as secondary the rest of our skincare. This balm uses coconut oil, sunflower seed oil and aloe vera to not only hydrate and nourish lips, but to protect them as well. We obviously are loving that it’s mango too. Just in time for summer!

Get the Mango Lip Balm for just $15 at Uncommon Beauty!

Looking to elevate your routine even further? Check out the adorable Uncommon Beauty Headband here!

