Recreate Kristin Cavallari’s Mother’s Day Brunch Look With Amazon

We may officially be past Mother’s Day 2021 now, but it’s still lingering in our hearts. More importantly, the fashion is still lingering in our brains. Celebrations often involve some very cute outfits — especially when brunch is involved!

Kristin Cavallari, a mama herself, had one of our favorite Mother’s Day looks this year. She donned a simple white top with a long, flowy white skirt, finishing off the look with a wide brown belt and brown heeled sandals. It was her “Mother’s Day brunch attire” look, as she captioned it in her Instagram Story. We knew we wanted to recreate the outfit in our own way ASAP — with the help of Amazon, of course!

Get the NASHALYLY Chiffon Elastic High Waist Pleated A-Line Flared Maxi Skirt starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

The skirt is definitely the power piece in this outfit, but if you want to complete the ensemble, then look no further. You can find a similar white top right here, a similar belt here and similar shoes here. Just like that, you have an entire look ready to go — whether you rock it for Father’s Day, Independence Day, your birthday or just any old day where you want to feel fabulous!

This skirt we found is a number one bestseller on Amazon with glowing reviews. We loved it from the get-go, but the more we read about it, the more we knew it was a must-purchase for Us. The elasticized waistband was obviously a huge win, and the tiered design is 100% on trend!

This skirt — which is lined, by the way — has beautiful movement to it, and it’s subtly pleated for even more incredible detail. Everything was taken into account here. There are obviously so many looks you can try with this skirt too past the KC-inspired one. Bridal looks are definitely a go, or you could try a hot pink top in the summer, or maybe a black leather jacket in the fall. You can wear white all year round with the right styling!

Of course, if you want to explore past the white version, there are actually nearly 30 colors and patterns for you to choose from here. Go for another solid or pick from one of the many floral designs. Fill up that closet!

