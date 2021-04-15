We’re Channeling Kristin Cavallari’s $650 Dress Style for Just $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No matter how much the sun shines, no matter how much the temperature starts to rise, no matter how many flowers begin to bloom and how many farmers’ markets begin to loom, it just never fully feels like we’re spring- or summer-ready until we have the right clothes. We just can’t enjoy the seasons until we have a piece that really makes us feel like we’ve truly emerged from our cold-weather cocoon!

A fantastic maxi dress is usually a sure thing when it comes to feeling like that whole new you. The issue is finding one that actually is “fantastic” and not just “fine.” The other issue is finding a fantastic one that doesn’t cost you your entire paycheck. But that’s why we’re here! We’ve got the piece that’s going to make it happen for you this year!

Get the ZESICA Boho Square Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

We won’t take all of the credit — the only reason we knew to look for this dress is because Kristin Cavallari wore something similar first. The Zimmermann Brighton dress we saw her wearing on Instagram was beautiful, but its $650 price tag had us feeling a little deflated. That was until we spotted this little ZESICA number!

Like Cavallari’s, this dress has a square neckline, tiered details, a long, flowy silhouette and, most importantly, shoulder ties. so the straps actually create beautiful bows! We also love that this ZESICA version has a shirred bodice, which is stretchy and cute and meets the skirt portion right at the natural waist for the most flattering fit!

We like the light pink color of this dress for a closer match to Cavallari’s dress, but it comes in five other solid shades as well. Keep things light and seasonal with the lilac purple, jade green or cornflower blue shades, or go deeper with a maroon red or true black!

This is definitely the kind of dress that will have you 100% feeling yourself. Outfit selfies are imminent, as are compliments and questions of “Where did you buy that?” Imagine how shocked everyone is going to be when you tell them you bought it on Amazon for just $30. Or, you know, you could keep it a secret. We certainly won’t tell!

