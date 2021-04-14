Get Kristin Cavallari’s $395 Corset Look for Less With Amazon StyleSnap

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As much as we adore celebrity style and want to channel our favorite starlets, we have to get one thing out of the way. While we’re open to splurging when the time is right, the price tags on celeb-loved pieces are often way too high. We have nothing against luxury fashion — in fact, we’re obsessed with it — but we obviously need to work with much smaller budgets when building a wardrobe.

Luckily, we can always seem to find a similar look for a fraction of the price — especially if the outfit we’re drawing inspiration from is relatively basic! Keeping tabs on what Kristin Cavallari is wearing is somewhat of a pastime of ours, and while we fell in love with a white corset top she recently rocked, we weren’t particularly fond of its $395 price tag. Not to worry, fellow shoppers — you can get the same look and vibe for under $25!

Get the MakeMeChic Women’s Lace Up Tie Back Sleeveless Strapless Bustier Tube Crop Top for just $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

While on the hunt for a more affordable corset top, we were keen to find an option with the same bright white hue, sweetheart neckline and textured feel. All three of those boxes were checked with this top from MakeMeChic! The reality star’s top is less structured because it’s made of luxe cashmere, while the top we found has more of a cinched-in style — but regardless, it’s a hit.

An exact replica of Cavallari’s top may not be possible, but the MakeMeChic garment certainly comes close. Team it with you favorite high-waisted bottoms and some layered gold necklaces, and your #OOTD will be just as chic and stylish as Cavallari’s!

Our secret weapon for finding these looks is Amazon StyleSnap — it’s a tool from the e-commerce giant that helps you score similar versions of fashion items that you’ve spotted, often for much more affordable price tags. All you have to do is upload a picture of your choice, sit back and let Amazon do the rest.

They’ll generate a list of similar styles of what you’re looking for, and you can choose whichever look and price is right for you. We don’t know how we lived without this hack, and promise to keep using it to get all of our favorite celebrity looks on a budget!

