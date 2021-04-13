Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Scenario: You’re getting ready for a pool party. You grab your cutest bathing suit, obviously, along with a cover-up for when you’re not in the water. You definitely need a pair of sandals or flip flops, your fave sunglasses, a big towel, a water bottle and obviously some heavy-duty sunscreen. All set, right?

For Us, there’s one more thing that’s always on the list, and that’s a straw sun hat. It’s a must for multiple reasons, from sun protection to style points. We’re not the only ones, of course. Even Kylie Jenner wears them for her very own “pool days”!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Get the RIONA Summer Handwoven Foldable Wide Brim Fisherman 100% Raffia Straw Sun Hat for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Jenner recently posted a few mirror selfies on Instagram, posing in a brown triangle bikini and wearing a straw bucket hat. Hers was a $50 Jax Bucket Hat from Frankies Bikinis, but $50 was a little more than we wanted to spend to replicate the look. That’s why we took to Amazon and found an ultra-similar one for under $30!

This bucket hat is made of handwoven raffia straw for a summery look and feel. It’s more than just that though. It also claims to block over 97.5% of UV rays to keep your skin and eyes protected, leaving you cool and relaxed while sunbathing. It gets better from there too, since it also has an adjustable band on the inside so you can tighten or loosen it for the perfect fit!

When it comes to shopping a celebrity’s style for more affordable prices, we’re going to let you in on our secret: Amazon StyleSnap. StyleSnap is a quick and easy-to-use digital tool you can use on your computer or your Amazon app. All you do is upload any kind of photo featuring the piece and let the digital search commence. Within seconds, you’re presented with a list of options similar to the photo you uploaded, often for lower prices. Sometimes you might even find the exact piece!

We think of Amazon StyleSnap as the ultimate shopping hack when it comes to building out a celebrity-worthy wardrobe for much lower prices. We’re not sure how we ever got by without it. Whether we’re searching for sun hats, sweatsuits or gorgeous dresses, we know it’s always going to be there to help us out!

