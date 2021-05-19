Feel the glow on her skin! Kristin Cavallari’s skincare line Uncommon Beauty just launched and to celebrate, the reality star, 34, showed Us how she preps her skin with the new products before she gets some shut eye. Watch the exclusive video above to see how the former Hills star gets her Beauty Sleep on.

Keep it Clean

“The whole point of doing Uncommon Beauty was to create a line that’s effective, but, in fact, really clean. I wanted to make sure that I have peace of mind every night and every morning when I’m using these products, that these are doing what they’re supposed to be doing, but also that they’re safe,” she explained. “When you have fillers and all of this crap in products, you think you’re doing a good thing, but in fact, you’re aging [your skin].”

Tried and True

“I have been using these Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes for as many years as I can remember. Honestly, probably at least 15 years, because they’re the only makeup wipe that I really feel gets everything off,” she showed Us. “So, I will go to town on my face and get everything off. Looking at this when you’re done taking off all your makeup … look how much crap comes off!”

Her Daily Cleanser

“I’m going to wash my face and I am using our Daily Foaming Powder Cleanser from Uncommon Beauty. I love this product so much because it’s essentially two-in-one, it’s a powder, so you can control the consistency of it,” she told Us. “It can either be a deep exfoliation if you don’t mix a lot of water with it, or if you mix more water with it, it can be a really nice gentle cleanser.”

The Pineapple of Her Eye

“This product is my favorite product from the line,” Cavallari admitted, while applying the Uncommon Beauty Pineapple Peptide Nectar. “This is great because it’s peptides and vitamin C in one. We call it a nectar because it’s not the same consistency that you would get from a traditional serum, because serums, in order to achieve that consistency, you have to add all these fillers and all these additives that I’m not crazy about. This smell is so amazing. It reminds me of Hawaii. It’s just a very light pineapple scent. All of our scent is synthetic and fragrance free. The vitamin C that we have in here is from the Australian Kakadu plum, which is just so incredibly packed with vitamin C. And, vitamin C is brightening. Peptides are anti-aging, they’re hydrating. So it’s really everything that you would want in a serum.”

A No-Breakout Moisturizer

“I follow that up with our Daily Water Cream and at night I don’t do a ton of moisturizer. I just like to do a nice thin layer. This consistency is almost like a water gel. It really is something that you just have to experience because it’s so light,” she said, while applying to her face and neck. “It never clogs pores, I’m prone to breakouts, so moisturizer always kind of scares me, just putting something thick on my face, but this I love because it never clogs my pores. Then I use our Triple Effect Eye Cream, and I also use this in the morning.”

When the red carpet host does have a blemish pop up, she uses her Blemish Stick by Karee Hays, her Nashville-based facialist.

Lip Service

After brushing her teeth with Schmidt’s Wondermint, Cavallari followed it up with her go-to lip hydrator: “I’m going to put on our Mango Lip Balm. This is a big, chunky stick. I love this. It’s my favorite. It goes everywhere with me. It’s just become a staple.”

Giving Thanks

“I’ve been doing what’s called a five-minute journal and this is a really great way to end the day because it’s a gratitude journal,” she said. “It takes five minutes in the morning, five minutes at night and it sets the tone for your day. So, in the morning you set your intention for the day and you say what would make today great, and then you give yourself a daily affirmation. Then at night you say three amazing things that happened today, and then how today could have been even better. I love it.”

Feeling Blue

“The very last thing that I do is I will put my Blue Light Blockers on,” she told Us. “I’m trying to get into a habit of wearing blue light glasses at night, just because it’s supposed to help with falling asleep, especially if you’re going to be on your phone or watching TV.”

For more of Cavallari’s nighttime beauty routine, watch the exclusive video above.