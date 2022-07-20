Feeling confident in her own skin. Kristin Cavallari recently surprised fans with a racy bikini photo — but the reality star had plenty of concerns before sharing it with the world.

“I did sit on that photo for a few days. Because I knew if I just threw it up and was like, ‘Bun’s out,’ people were gonna be like, ‘You’re a mother! What the hell is wrong with you!'” Cavallari, 35, explained on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on Tuesday, July 19.

The Laguna Beach alum, who shares kids Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, with Jay Cutler, ultimately decided she didn’t care what mom-shamers had to say. “F–k it, I’m gonna post it,” she recalled. “I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I should be ashamed of my body or have to hide it.”

Cavallari noted that her only worries were about her personal progress after feeling “thin” and “stressed out” in the past. “It makes me proud. I feel the best I ever have, physically but like mentally, emotionally. They all fuel one another. And so, yeah, I think it’s something to celebrate,” she continued. “I don’t really care because I’m confident in all of the decisions I make in my life, so someone’s opinion of me doesn’t really affect me. I have a couple ass photos on my Instagram over the years, but not many.”

Late last month, the Uncommon James founder opened up about her body issues over the years.

“I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately, I decided to bc [sic] I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made,” she captioned an Instagram photo in June of her wearing a black bikini while looking at the ocean.

Cavallari also added two snaps of herself when she appeared much thinner, writing, “I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos … and no, I never had an eating disorder … that was purely stress.”

That same month, the Colorado native detailed the work that went into getting to a better place. “My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight,” Cavallari exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way.”

According to the designer, she was “shocked” to see her previous appearance when looking through old photos. “I didn’t realize it at the time, how thin I was. So I’m happy that I’ve put on weight,” she added. “I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve ever been. I’m just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling.”

