Top 5

Stories

Wellness

Kristin Cavallari’s Most Empowering Quotes About Her Body and Weight: I’m ‘Really Comfortable’ in My Skin

By
Kristin Cavallari’s Most Empowering Quotes About Her Body and Weight
 AFF-USA/Shutterstock
8
podcast

Proud of herself! After having three babies, Kristin Cavallari is aware that her body’s changed — and she doesn’t mind.

“I did sit on that [swimsuit] photo for a few days [before posting it]. Because I knew if I just threw it up and was like, ‘Bun’s out,’ people were gonna be like, ‘You’re a mother! What the hell is wrong with you!’” the Hills alum said during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in July 2022.

She continued: “It makes me proud. I feel the best I ever have, physically but like mentally, emotionally. They all fuel one another. And so, yeah, I think it’s something to celebrate. I don’t really care because I’m confident in all of the decisions I make in my life, so someone’s opinion of me doesn’t really affect me. I have a couple ass photos on my Instagram over the years, but not many.”

Several weeks earlier, the Uncommon James founder made headlines after sharing a snap of her toned physique.

“I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not,” she captioned her Instagram photo that June. “Ultimately, I decided to bc [sic] I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made.”

She added at the time: “I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder … that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin.”

The mother of three — she shares sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor with estranged husband Jay Cutler — has previously been candid about her wellness journey through the years.

“I didn’t realize it at the time, how thin I was. So I’m happy that I’ve put on weight,” Cavallari exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022, opening up about her training routine. “I’m really petite. I have no hips. I’m just small. And so if I don’t work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away. So it is about consistency for me.”

She added: “I’m just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling.”

Scroll below for the Laguna Beach alum’s best quotes about her wellness journey through the years:

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories! Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!