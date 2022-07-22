Kristin Cavallari’s Most Empowering Quotes About Her Body and Weight

Proud of herself! After having three babies, Kristin Cavallari is aware that her body’s changed — and she doesn’t mind.

“I did sit on that [swimsuit] photo for a few days [before posting it]. Because I knew if I just threw it up and was like, ‘Bun’s out,’ people were gonna be like, ‘You’re a mother! What the hell is wrong with you!’” the Hills alum said during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in July 2022.

She continued: “It makes me proud. I feel the best I ever have, physically but like mentally, emotionally. They all fuel one another. And so, yeah, I think it’s something to celebrate. I don’t really care because I’m confident in all of the decisions I make in my life, so someone’s opinion of me doesn’t really affect me. I have a couple ass photos on my Instagram over the years, but not many.”

Several weeks earlier, the Uncommon James founder made headlines after sharing a snap of her toned physique.

“I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not,” she captioned her Instagram photo that June. “Ultimately, I decided to bc [sic] I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made.”

She added at the time: “I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder … that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin.”

The mother of three — she shares sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor with estranged husband Jay Cutler — has previously been candid about her wellness journey through the years.

“I didn’t realize it at the time, how thin I was. So I’m happy that I’ve put on weight,” Cavallari exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022, opening up about her training routine. “I’m really petite. I have no hips. I’m just small. And so if I don’t work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away. So it is about consistency for me.”

She added: “I’m just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling.”

Scroll below for the Laguna Beach alum’s best quotes about her wellness journey through the years: