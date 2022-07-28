Keeping up with Kristin Cavallari‘s tattoo collection! The reality star has added new ink to her assembly of designs, and like the others, this one holds a special meaning.

The Uncommon James founder, 35, shared a carousel of photos via Instagram on Wednesday, July 27, which included a shot of herself getting inked by celebrity tattooist Daniel Winter. In the pic, the Colorado native is seen smiling as Winter adds the design to her arm. For the appointment, Cavallari looked cool in an orange tube top, distressed jeans and chunky sneakers. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces and had her hair styled in loose waves.

The Balancing in Heels author unveiled the tattoo in an accompanying photo, which showed “1111” just above her elbow. The numbers, written together, are often associated with blessings and positivity.

“What’s one more?” Cavallari wrote alongside the snap of her in Winter’s chair on her Instagram Story.

The fashion designer’s new tattoo comes two months after she debuted ink on her torso in May. She paid a visit to New York-based tattooist Jon Boy, who showed off the design via his Instagram account. “Il Viaggio,” Jon Boy captioned the post, tagging Cavallari. The Italian phrase, which translates to “travel” or “trip” in English, is inked delicately on Cavallari’s side.

That wasn’t the first time Cavallari had been inked by Jon Boy. Following her split from husband Jay Cutler in 2020, she got a special tattoo in honor of the former couple’s children: sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6. “Tattoo time,” she captioned an August 2020 Instagram post, which showed Jon Boy working on her arm. Cavallari then revealed the cursive forearm design via her Instagram Stories, writing over the snap, “Camden Jaxon Saylor.”

Cavallari didn’t stop there. She also got a tattoo of a butterfly on her right wrist. “Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times,” Cavallari said, appearing to speak on her split from Cutler, 38. (The businesswoman and retired NFL player announced their decision to call it quits in a joint statement shared via Instagram in April 2020 after seven years of marriage. The divorce has not been finalized.)

While Cavallari continues to add more body art, there is one tattoo she wishes she didn’t get. In March, Cavallari shared a bikini shot with her Instagram followers and wrote in the caption: “My only regret in life: the star tattoo.” In the photo, the faded marking is seen on her left ankle.

