Shannen Doherty Calls for Botox-Free Actors: ‘I Want to See Women Like Me’

Beauty without Botox. Shannen Doherty wants to see more natural, “relatable” actresses on her television screen — and she’s making her thoughts on Hollywood’s unrealistic beauty standards known.

On Sunday, June 6, the 50-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a makeup-free selfie with her 1.8 million followers, sharing that after a night of watching movies she found very “few female characters I could relate to.”

“You know, women without fillers, without Botox, without a facelift. Women who embraced their face and all the experience it showed,” she started off her caption.

Doherty, who has been open about her battle with breast cancer, continued: “I have lived. I love that I’ve lived and that my face reflects my life. I survived a lot yes cancer but more than that. I embrace me now. Finally.”

While the 90210 alum is proud of her natural beauty, she acknowledged that her unedited complexion isn’t enough to make a change in the entertainment industry. Instead, she called for greater representation and more realistic role models in film.

“Done with the perception magazines and Hollywood try to make us into. I want to see women like me. Women like us,” she concluded.

Doherty’s post attracted attention from famous friends, many of whom share her sentiment. Selma Blair wrote, “Just thinking time I fixed my face. Hahahahah. I got the same adult face as you. Hard to sit in my hands. Haha. Love you beautiful.”

Paulina Porizkova, who frequently shares photos of her makeup and Botox-free face via Instagram, chimed in, “Thank you. We need more of you.”

Two of Doherty’s former costars, Jennie Garth and Sarah Michelle Gellar, also dropped in the comments, sharing fire and hand clapping emojis respectively.

Fans held the post in a similarly high regard, praising the actress for being upfront and honest about aging. One follower also pointed out that Kate Winslet is a Hollywood actress with a comparable outlook on natural beauty.

“Watch Mare of Easttown! Such a good limited series and Kate Winslet is so honest about her body and aging. So admirable! She’s beautiful,” the user wrote, gaining nearly 300 likes on the comment.

Winslet, 45, actually spoke out on set of Mare of Easttown, calling out the director when he mentioned editing out “a bulgy bit of belly” from her sex scene, she told The New York Times.

“Listen, I hope that in playing as a middle-aged woman — I will be 46 in October — I guess that’s why people have connected with this character in a way that they have done because there are clearly no filters,” Winslet told the outlet. “She’s a fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life and where she comes from. I think we’re starved of that a bit.”