While Britney Spears was madly in love with Sam Asghari, the singer covered her bases to protect her assets ahead of their split.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, signed an irrefutable prenuptial agreement that protects the singer’s estimated $60 million assets. The insider shared

that Spears “found it overwhelming to discuss the finer points like how much Sam would walk away with if they split.”

The prenup states that Asghari will get “$1 million per every two years” of their marriage with a cap at $10 million after 15 years, per the source. Asghari also waived any claims to Spears’ music catalog and his name isn’t on the deed of their shared home. Instead, the pair agreed to put it into a limited liability company, also known as LLC.

On Wednesday, August 16, news broke that Spears and Asghari had decided to separate after 14 months of marriage. Neither the pop star nor the personal trainer have publicly commented on the breakup, but rumors swirled earlier this year that the duo’s relationship had been rocky in their first year of marriage.

In July, a second insider told Us that Spears and Asghari were in a disagreement on their plans to expand their family. While Spears was “anxious to get started,” Asghari felt like his life was “very full right now” and he “isn’t in a rush” to have children.

“She wants to be a mom again so badly and says Sam’s breaking a promise he made when they first got together,” the source told Us, noting that Asghari isn’t budging on his position. “It’s hard to imagine him changing his mind anytime soon.”

While Spears and Asghari couldn’t agree on when to have children, a third insider told Us the previous month that they were “determined to make their marriage work” despite their ups and downs.

Spears and Asghari wed in June 2022 in a stunning ceremony at their home, with their closest friends and family present. Their star-studded nuptials took place six years after they first met on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video, where Asghari was one of her dancers. After connecting on set, the duo went public with their whirlwind romance in 2017.

Us confirmed that Asghari and Spears were engaged in September 2021. “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” his manager, Brandon Cohen, shared in a statement, two months before the Grammy winner’s conservatorship was terminated.