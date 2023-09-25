Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stars — they’re just like Us. They shop for serious steals too! As an world-famous philanthropist and style-setter, Meghan Markle most likely has ins with many of the top designers. But the Archetypes host loves a budget-friendly fashion moment, often rocking Rothy’s, J.Crew and Madewell. A royal after our own hearts! The Suits alum took her affordable taste to the next level recently when she was spotted wearing $22 gold hoop earrings at the Invictus Games. And you can score the same jewelry at Amazon!

Designed by Scout Curated Wears, these Stone Prism Hoops are a boho take on classic hoop earrings. Each pair features 14K gold-dipped or sterling silver wire with a semi-precious half circle stone. Utterly unique and beyond beautiful! Keep scrolling to get all the scoop on Markle’s sparkle!

Get the Scout Curated Wears Stone Prism Hoops for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

Scout Curated Wears feels more like an independent Etsy shop than an Amazon storefront. Each piece feels like a handcrafted treasure. Plus, this woman-led business donates 10% of net profits to organizations that support women. Giving back and paying it forward!

Available in multiple different finishes, the Stone Prism Hoops are not your average hoop earrings! Adorned with fossil, labradorite, turquoise, sunstone, amethyst, opalite, lapis or rose quartz, these stunning stones stand out from the rest. And each gem represents a deeper meaning — labradorite, for instance, is the stone of magic.

Get the Scout Curated Wears Stone Prism Hoops for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are smitten with these one-of-a-kind earrings! “They’re beautiful, lightweight and get many compliments,” one customer commented. Another reviewer raved, “These are absolutely beautiful. Beautiful stones.” And another shopper gushed, “So pretty. Get many compliments every time I wear them.”

Channel Markle’s classic, chic style with these gorgeous Stone Prism Hoops!

See it! Get the Scout Curated Wears Stone Prism Hoops for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Scout Curated Wears here and explore more jewelry here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Meghan Markle’s Dress Style Is Still in Stock — And Secretly on Sale Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Meghan Markle wearing an incredibly chic and stylish piece? Must be a day that ends in “Y”! While the Duchess of Sussex is often seen sporting expensive designer duds, she actually surprised fans by rocking a Banana Republic […]

Related: Cloud 9! Zendaya, Brooke Shields and Other Celebs Love These On Cloud Shoes Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Celebrity style is our blueprint. If one of our favorite stars is rocking a cute new article of clothing, then we’re adding it to cart as well. At this point, the majority of our wardrobe has been inspired […]

Related: Get the $8 Lip Gloss Kelsea Ballerini Wore at the VMAs — Shop Now! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Happy Birthday, Kelsea Ballerini! The country superstar celebrated her 30th birthday at the VMAs earlier this week, rocking red on the red carpet. Thirty, flirty and thriving! Fresh off her Heartfirst tour, the “Miss Me More” singer was […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!