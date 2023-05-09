Meghan Markle’s Favorite Flats Brand Just Dropped These Comfy-Chic Mary Janes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

King Charles’ Coronation has been the talk of the town the past few days, even here on the other side of the pond. But while some were focused on following Prince Harry’s appearance, we were busy dwelling on Meghan Markle’s absence. Royal events feel like fashion shows, and the Duchess of Sussex always delivers! As much as we love the Suits star’s formal fashion, however, we might even prefer her off-duty style. Effortlessly chic and accessible to commoners like Us!

In fact, some of the Archetypes host’s favorite footwear comes from the sustainable brand Rothy’s. Over the years, Markle has been spotted rocking the retailer’s flats. And now, Rothy’s has released a new pair of Mary Janes that are comfy-chic! A staple in every closet.

Featuring a square toe and flexible strap, these Mary Janes are a fresh take on the classic shoe style. If regular flats tend to fall off your foot, then you’ll love how the strap keeps your heel secure. Knit from plastic bottles, these innovative Mary Janes are eco-conscious and environmentally friendly. Guilt-free retail therapy at its finest!

Read on to shop these everyday essentials from Rothy’s!

Step into sustainable comfort with The Square Mary Jane from Rothy’s! Engineered with comfortable insoles and a durable outsole, these lightweight shoes are built to last. And since these flats are fully machine washable, you can easily keep them squeaky clean!

Spun from single-use plastic bottles with Rothy’s signature thread, each pair of these Mary Janes is a reminder of the brand’s commitment to zero waste.

Reviewers rave that these shoes take comfort to the next level! “Most comfortable flats I’ve ever worn,” one customer declared. “I was able to wear them without any breaking in whatsoever; they basically feel like socks with protective souls. They look professional, feel durable, MACHINE WASHABLE.” Another shopper gushed, “They fit like a glove! They are so comfortable, not tight, not lose, not rubbing anywhere, it’s like wearing socks. I love them, comfy, happy that they’re washable, and I think the material will definitely hold up for a long time.”

We suggest styling these Mary Janes with ankle-cut pants (jeans or trousers will do!) or a midi skirt or dress. Such a great shoe to throw in your bag on your work commute! You can take these flats from the boardroom to the bar for happy hour. Now you can match Meghan Markle in these Rothy’s flats!

See it! Get The Square Mary Jane for just $159 at Rothy’s!

