The New Neutrals! 7 Straw Shoe Styles That Are on Trend for Summer 2023

The last straw — or maybe the straw that broke the camel’s back? Either way, you know where we’re going with this — straw is in style this season! From cork to raffia, this textured look is giving coastal-chic vibes. Beachy and breezy!

In honor of this fashion trend, we picked out seven straw-inspired shoes that will add some zest to your warm-weather wardrobe. All of these options are in the neutral color family, so they’ll go with any of your spring or summer outfits. Don’t grasp at straws — just shop these straw sandals from Zappos!

The Cork Wedge: Vince Camuto Miapelle

Put a cork in it! These platform wedges from Vince Camuto are a closet staple for summer. Love the sleek and stylish look!

$110.00 See It!

The Raffia Sandal: Dolce Vita Lowyn

These raffia sandals make Us want to book a vacation ASAP! Complete with a gold buckle strap, the textured sandals from Dolce Vita are ideal for everyday.

$100.00 See It!

The Textured Weave Heel: Sam Edelman Dalton

Resort-ready! Make a fashion statement in these textured weave heels topped with an oversized resin buckle strap. Sam Edelman strikes again!

$140.00 See It!

The Fabric Espadrille: Tony Pons Irina

With an effortlessly undone aesthetic, these espadrilles feel fitting for a beach town. “Shoes fit perfectly and were very comfortable,” one shopper said.

$149.00 See It!

The Flat Cutout Sandal: Sam Edelman Bay

Available in 20 different colors, these cutout sandals feature leather lining and a lightly-padded footbed for extra comfort. One customer gushed, “This Sam Edelman shoes are perfect for summer!! They fits perfectly and are very comfy!”

$120.00 See It!

The Raffia Block Heel: Chinese Laundry Nice

Step up your summer shoe game (literally) with these 5-inch raffia block heels! The natural shade will go with any ensemble.

$90.00 See It!

The Straw Platform Slide: Dirty Laundry Palm Desert

Last but not least, these platform slides are perfect when you want a little lift but still crave comfort. Made with a jute textile, these espadrille slides are boho-chic.

$50.00 See It!

