7 Stylish Straw Accessories That Are Trending for Spring and Summer 2023

Vacay vibes! Whether you’re gearing up for a warm-weather getaway or just shopping for spring and summer, you need to know about one of the top trends of the season: Straw. It really works with the costal aesthetic we’ve been loving lately — effortlessly chic, like you could head to the Hamptons at any moment. We’ve seen these beachy accessories all over, from downtown to designer collections.

Nordstrom has a vast selection of straw styles, so we went ahead and chose seven of our favorites for you. From handbags to hats, these neutral pieces will make every day feel like a holiday in the sun!

btb Los Angeles Riley Clutch

Available in seven colors, this fringey woven clutch is the perfect size for a destination wedding or date night. Feels like summer!

$88.00 See It!

Brixton Joanna Straw Hat

Throwing shade! Available in sizes XS to XL, this wide-brim woven straw hat is a spring and summer staple. One shopper gushed, “This is hands-down my favorite hat purchase to date. I love that it come in various sizes so you can get a perfect fit! The quality of this hat and budget friendly pricing can’t be beat!”

$65.00 See It!

Roxy Jungle Jack Straw Tote

We’re smitten with this straw bag! You can use this fringe-trimmed tote as a shopper while running errands or a beach bag while soaking up the sun.

$56.00 See It!

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Straw Convertible Shoulder Bag

This Tory Burch shoulder bag is currently on sale for 40% off! Featuring contrast leather trim and chain straps, this pretty purse is an elevated take on straw style.

Was $598 On Sale: $359 You Save 40% See It!

Billabong Last Straw Shoulder Tote

This crochet bucket bag feels vintage, like something from the ‘90s. We love a crossbody moments for hands-free ease!

$60.00 See It!

Handcrafted Straw Bucket Hat

Handwoven from straw, this straw bucket hat is such a vibe! Keep the sun out of your eyes in style with this summery accessory.

$45.00 See It!

Madewell Straw Transport Tote

The Madewell Transport Tote is a bestseller. Introducing the straw edition! Unlike some straw bags that are porous and flimsy, this tote is sturdy and lined.

$110.00 See It!

