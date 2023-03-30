15 Can’t-Miss Fashion Deals in the Nordstrom Spring Sale — Up to 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The 2023 Nordstrom Spring Sale is officially here! We’re all scrambling to set up our closets for spring right now, storing away our winter clothes and realizing we have nothing to wear for the warm weather ahead. We need new, new, new — but we can’t just add anything we think is cute to our cart. We do have a budget, after all!
Luckily, the Nordstrom Spring sale has practically countless pieces on sale for up to 60% off. There are amazing fashion brands in this sale, including Free People, AllSaints, True & Co., and Barefoot Dreams — plus in-house brands like Treasure & Bond and Halogen and even top designer names like Monique Lhuillier and Burberry. We could go on and on, but instead, we’ll show you our favorite fashion deals in this sale, from clothing to accessories and shoes. You have from today, March 30, to April 11 to nab these finds — assuming they don’t sell out first. Shop below!
AllSaints Pointelle Wool & Alpaca Blend Sweater
The perfect layering piece for chilly spring nights!
Halogen Raw Edge Tank
The “whispering” chiffon trim is subtle but makes a huge difference!
True & Co. True Body Lift Scoop Soft Form Band Bra
All of your best outfits need a bra you actually love underneath!
Burberry 59mm Aviator Sunglasses
The ultimate accessory for spring (and summer) weather!
Free People The Laid Back Tank
Meet your new go-to tank for all of spring!
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Ribbed Travel Wrap
This softer-than-soft wrap is the best because you can wear it many different ways!
Wit & Wisdom ‘Ab’Solution High Waist Ankle Skinny Pants
These pants use special technology to shape, smooth and lift!
Open Edit Lucca Slide Sandal
Pretty in purple — and so easy to wear!
Farm Rio Animal Sky Straight Leg Pants
So cool, so unique and super comfy too!
Tory Burch McGraw Leather Wallet Crossbody
Such a perfect color for the season!
Charles Henry Floral Twist Front Cutout Long Sleeve Midi Dress
The romance! This is a truly stunning spring date dress!
Billabong Wild Pursuit Overalls
Lightweight, fun and faded, these short overalls scream spring and summer fun!
Treasure & Bond Stripe Wrap Camisole
This isn’t your average cami!
ML Monique Lhuillier Halter Neck Pleated Satin Cocktail Dress
Vivid and vivacious, this is an excellent wedding guest or even vacation dress!
BaubleBar Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet
This is the type of bracelet you can wear casually or dressed up!
