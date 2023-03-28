The Best Nordstrom Spring Finds Under $50 That Look Much More Expensive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stocking your closet with cute new clothes for spring? Well, that’s the idea — but for many of Us, we’re having trouble making it happen. Every piece we fall in love with is too expensive, but it’s hard finding high-quality, affordable clothing we actually love.

But we’ve done the work! We searched and searched and came up with 10 amazing fashion finds from Nordstrom under $50 for spring. Shop below!

Open Edit Unstructured Blazer

On sale for under $50 in the ultra-chic Green Cilantro colorway!

Was $75 On Sale: $45 You Save 40% See it!

Nordstrom Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt

The most versatile piece you’ll ever own — on sale in two shades!

Was $79 On Sale: $47 You Save 41% See it!

Nordstrom Demi Fine Set of 2 Hoop Earrings

Accessories can elevate your entire ensemble!

$45.00 See it!

Floret Studios Floral Long Sleeve Cutout Waist Dress

This “blossom-tossed” dress is unbelievably elegant!

Was $108 On Sale: $49 You Save 55% See it!

Open Edit Ruched Cutout Mock Neck Top

We already loved this top, but the ruched cutouts make it a must-own!

$39.00 See it!

Open Edit Lucca Slide Sandal

Shoppers say these sophisticated sandals are “extremely comfortable”!

$40.00 See it!

Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Dress

An easy, effortlessly elegant dress for warm days. Pair with a sun hat!

$39.00 See it!

Topshop Twist Faux Leather Mini Skirt

Hop on the faux-leather trend with this unique piece!

$49.00 See it!

Mali + Lili Parker Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag

Your purse if one of the most important parts of your outfit. This woven design is so compliment-worthy!

$48.00 See it!

ASOS Design Long Sleeve Plunge Neck Romper

A day-to-night spring essential!

$40.00 See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more women’s fashion at Nordstrom here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!