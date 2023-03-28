The Best Nordstrom Spring Finds Under $50 That Look Much More Expensive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Stocking your closet with cute new clothes for spring? Well, that’s the idea — but for many of Us, we’re having trouble making it happen. Every piece we fall in love with is too expensive, but it’s hard finding high-quality, affordable clothing we actually love.
But we’ve done the work! We searched and searched and came up with 10 amazing fashion finds from Nordstrom under $50 for spring. Shop below!
Open Edit Unstructured Blazer
On sale for under $50 in the ultra-chic Green Cilantro colorway!
Nordstrom Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt
The most versatile piece you’ll ever own — on sale in two shades!
Nordstrom Demi Fine Set of 2 Hoop Earrings
Accessories can elevate your entire ensemble!
Floret Studios Floral Long Sleeve Cutout Waist Dress
This “blossom-tossed” dress is unbelievably elegant!
Open Edit Ruched Cutout Mock Neck Top
We already loved this top, but the ruched cutouts make it a must-own!
Open Edit Lucca Slide Sandal
Shoppers say these sophisticated sandals are “extremely comfortable”!
Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Dress
An easy, effortlessly elegant dress for warm days. Pair with a sun hat!
Topshop Twist Faux Leather Mini Skirt
Hop on the faux-leather trend with this unique piece!
Mali + Lili Parker Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag
Your purse if one of the most important parts of your outfit. This woven design is so compliment-worthy!
ASOS Design Long Sleeve Plunge Neck Romper
A day-to-night spring essential!
