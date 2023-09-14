Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Celebrity style is our blueprint. If one of our favorite stars is rocking a cute new article of clothing, then we’re adding it to cart as well. At this point, the majority of our wardrobe has been inspired by one A-lister or another. No shame in our copycat game! After all, Hollywood is always ahead of the trends. Our latest purchase sparked by a celeb sighting? On Cloud running shoes!

These trendy sneakers are not just fashion-forward — they’re also sustainable and functional for fitness. Crafted for comfort, whether you’re walking, running or training, these kicks are equally stylish and supportive. It’s no wonder so many stars are fans of the brand! Zendaya rocked the On Cloudultra last year while out and about in Boston. Brooke Shields chose an all-white pair for the Race of Hope in New York last month. And earlier this year, Gisele Bündchen wore the On Cloud 5 Undyed while on a run.

Keep scrolling to shop seven shoe styles that will bring our your inner all-star athlete!

Cloud 5

Made with 44% recycled materials, these fan-favorite sneakers are super comfy and lightweight. The Zero Gravity foam and CloudTec cushioning will literally feel like walking on clouds!

$140.00 See It!

Cloudnova

Performance tech meets comfort with these Cloudnova running shoes! The step-in feel is soft and supportive, and the responsive comfort is unparalleled.

$160.00 See It!

Cloud 5 Coast

Virtually weightless, these sneakers are the lightest shoes in On’s footwear collection. And since they’re fully collapsible, you can easily pack them on a trip!

$150.00 See It!

Cloudeasy

Lavender haze! We adore the pastel colorway of these minimalist all-day sneakers.

$130.00 See It!

Cloud 5 Waterproof

If you love the classic Cloud 5 sneakers, then you’ll love this waterproof version of the signature shoe! Stay dry in these running shoes, complete with an upper constructed with 100% recycled materials.

$170.00 See It!

Cloudnova Flux

Sporty and stylish, these running shoes are an everyday essential! Featuring double clouds at the heel for extra stability, these sneakers deliver a smoother ride with every step.

$160.00 See It!

Cloudrunner

Run like the wind in these Cloudrunner sneakers! The advanced cushioning makes these shoes comfortable and supportive.

$150.00 See It!

