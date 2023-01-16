The 13 Best Sports Bras That Deliver Superior Style, Comfort and Support

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re not sure what we dread more: working out or wearing a sports bra in order to work out. Don’t get Us wrong — we love all the benefits that come with exercise (endorphins, anyone?), but dressing for the gym is sometimes just as daunting as the physical activity itself. Sports bras are often way too tight, constraining our chests like a corset. And some are too flimsy, not providing enough support to get the job done.

Don’t skip a sweat sesh just because you don’t own the right equipment! Just like a comfortable bra, we’ve got you covered. Below are the 13 best sports bras that provide optimum comfort, style and support. You won’t want to rip these undergarments off the second you get home from a yoga class! Go the extra mile in these sweat-wicking sports bras with a flattering fit.

CRZ Yoga Butterluxe Y-Back Sports Bra

Shoppers say that this buttery soft sports bra looks nearly identical to the lululemon Align sports bra. “BEST sports bra I have ever worn before,” one customer declared.

$28.00 See It!

Puma Seamless Sports Bra

According to reviews, this Puma sports bra is comfy, flattering and supportive. “VERY comfortable, great for big boobs, sturdy enough for working out and cozy enough for lounging,” one shopper said. “The straps add a little sexiness to it, the fabric itself is soft and stretchy.”

Was $28 On Sale: $14 You Save 50% See It!

Under Armour Crossback Mid-Impact Sports Bra

Chanel your inner athlete with this supportive Under Armour sports bra. “I love this bra,” one customer gushed. “It’s comfortable all day long. The feel of the material is nice as well. 20/10 I recommend!”

Was $35 On Sale: $23 You Save 34% See It!

lululemon Align Reversible Bra A/B Cup

Double the fun! This lululemon Align sports bra is reversible, so you can choose to wear it inside or out. One shopper proclaimed, “Perfect bra, stays in place, comfortable to workout in!!” Available in cup sizes A/B or C/D.

$58.00 See It!

lululemon Energy Longline Bra B-D Cups

Flattering and supportive, this stretchy sports bra features removable cups, sweat-wicking fabric and crisscross straps. “The energy longline bra is my favorite for working out and lounging,” one customer announced. “It’s so comfortable and supportive.”

$58.00 See It!

lululemon Like a Cloud Bra B/C Cup

This lightweight Like a Cloud sports bra makes Us feel like we’re on cloud nine! “These are by far my favorite sports bras,” one reviewer reported. “They have more than enough support for me. The fit and feel is awesome. Feels like a second skin.”

$58.00 See It!

Alo Airlift Suit Up Bra

Complete with smoothing fabric and adjustable straps, this stunning sports bra from Alo looks as good as it feels! “Perfect bra with amazing support,” a satisfied shopper remarked. “Boobs look amazing, gives them a nice push up.”

$74.00 See It!

Alo Wellness Bra

This ribbed sports bra is part loungewear and part activewear! “Super soft and comfortable fabric,” one customer commented. “I like it because it’s supportive enough for running but not too restrictive to prevent me from wearing it all day.”

$68.00 See It!

Alo Wild Thing Bra

With a scoop neck, scrunched bodice and racerback, this Alo sports bra can go from the gym to girls’ night out! The general consensus among shoppers echoes this review: “Love the bra, it’s super comfortable and flattering.”

$74.00 See It!

Beyond Yoga Space Dye Racerback Sports Bra

On the fence about this Beyond Yoga sports bra? This review has Us sold: “The fabric feels like butter and still has the support that I need in a bra.” So flattering!

$68.00 See It!

Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Alate Versa Sports Bra

To buy this Nike sports bra or not to buy this Nike sports bra? We say, just do it! And so does this shopper: “The alate versa sports bra is one of the most comfy sports bras I own! It is lightly lined and offers just the right amount of support for light activity.”

$40.00 See It!

Beyond Yoga Space Dye Slim Racerback Sports Bra

If comfort is your top priority, then this Beyond Yoga sports bra won’t disappoint. In fact, one reviewer said, “This is probably the most comfortable bra I’ve ever come across.”

Starting at $58.00 See It!

ON Active Sports Bra

Made with moisture-wicking recycled fabric, this lightly padded sports bra features a breathable mesh racerback. Sporty, supportive and sustainable!

$65.00 See It!

