Going Viral! This Cozy Quarter-Zip Is an Everyday Essential — On Sale Now

Going viral is like winning the lottery. Improbable but not impossible! One article of clothing that just caught lightning in a bottle is this cozy quarter-zip from Amazon. We’ve seen this stylish sweatshirt all over our For You Pages on TikTok! It seems like every influencer and her mother owns this exact same style. One creator even said that this affordable layering piece “is identical to [her] Aritzia one.” We love a budget-friendly lookalike!

So, what is it about this sweatshirt that has everyone smitten? Well, for one, it’s an elevated basic that is simple yet sophisticated. This quarter-zip embodies the traditional look of your favorite pullover, with the added elegance of a black zipper. Plus, the oversized fit is right on trend! Lightweight and comfy, it’s a no-brainer for an easy OOTD. Just throw on some leggings or biker shorts and sneakers, and you’ve got yourself a sporty-chic ensemble!

We waste so much money shopping for frivolous fashion, when 99 percent of the time we’re living in loungewear! Truth be told, we don’t need another pair of jeans or that new dress we’ll never end up wearing. Instead, put your paycheck towards this quarter-zip that just so happens to be on sale for 20% off. Today’s your lucky day!

Get the BTFBM Women’s Quarter-Zip Long Sleeve Sweatshirt starting at just $27 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January, 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

The BTFBM Women’s Quarter-Zip is surprisingly lightweight for a sweatshirt. Some fleece-lined finds weigh Us down, causing us to break a sweat. No, thank you! There’s a line between warm and too hot to handle. But this buttery soft pullover almost feels like a sweater that you can wear year-round. It deserves permanent real estate, not just a seasonal time share!

Available in 12 solid shades, this versatile sweatshirt will complete all your casual outfits. Quarter-zips are just effortlessly cool! Featuring an open collar and relaxed fit, this particular pullover is giving model off-duty vibes. Think Hailey Bieber or Kendall Jenner post-Pilates! Throw this layering piece on over a workout set or team it with loose jeans and a tee.

The Internet has spoken: this cozy quarter-zip is a hit! “This pullover is perfect!” one shopper gushed. “My wife loves it. It is soft, it washes well, and it is warm. Another customer agreed, writing, “The material is very comfortable. This sweater is a little more lightweight and buttery soft but still warm enough.”

Hurry to score this trendy sweatshirt on sale at Amazon!

