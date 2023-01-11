You’ll Never, Ever Want to Take Off This Oversized Hoodie

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lately, all we want to do is wear comfy clothes. We feel that way pretty much all year round, but it’s especially the case in winter. We want to wear hoodies and leggings and sherpa-lined booties! But is it too much to ask to actually look cute in them?

We know sweats can be the antithesis of fashion, but never underestimate how loungewear has changed with time. Now that pieces like this hoodie exist, we know we can set up our closet exactly how we want!

Was $53 On Sale: $47 You Save 11% See it!

This BTFBM hoodie first became available in 2022 and is gaining traction now that the weather is colder. Its fit is also very much on trend. It’s oversized in a way that it’s purposely baggy. It’s the kind of piece you’ll be swimming in a little — but in a good way. Maximum coziness!

The banded hem, however, is an important detail that truly makes this sweatshirt in a league above the rest. It gives the piece a clean, tapered hem for an elevated look. It doesn’t have ultra-tight ribbing like other hoodies though! It still offers plenty of room for movement. This hem also reaches low enough that if you keep this hoodie zipped up, you could wear it as a mini dress!

This hoodie radiates cool with details like its drawstring hood, mega-dropped shoulder seams and side pockets. And don’t forget about the star detail: the graphic in back! It says “the world in yours” in all capital letters. This graphic is in white no matter which of the six colorways you choose: dark grey, black, green, mustard yellow, pink or wine red.

Already planning how you’ll wear this piece? Because…same. We’re thinking zipped up with tall boots, for sure, adding on tights if it’s chilly outside. We could also go super casual with high-top sneakers or slip-ons and a baseball cap, or for something super trendy like socks and lug-sole loafers with a beanie. Remember you can always unzip it too and wear it over a jumpsuit or simply a tee and jeans! You could also use it as your outerwear, especially in the spring or fall, instead of a regular jacket. Any excuse to wear it, really!

