17 Best New Year Sale Fashion Deals From Amazon — Up to 70% Off

Now that we’re a full week into 2023, it’s time to reevaluate our fashion choices. Out with the old, in with the new! (Are we secretly using the new year as an excuse to go shopping? Maybe… just go with it.) But as much as we wish we could magically upgrade our wardrobe, our bank account has other plans. So, rather than give our entire closet a revamp, we decided to focus on budget-friendly staples that will supplement our current style.

When we’re searching for trendy or timeless pieces at an affordable price point, Amazon is always the answer. And right now, you can save up to % off your favorite winter fashion with Amazon’s New Year Sale! We went ahead and picked out our 17 top deals, from sweaters to slippers. Treat yourself to some new looks for the new year!

1. Step into 2023 in style with these luxe crocodile print mules! Ideal for the office or around town — originally $24, now just $17!

2. I own this cable knit sweater dress, and I’m absolutely obsessed! Effortlessly chic with an oversized fit, this frock looks fabulous with knee-high boots — originally $68, now just $36!

3. Another one of my all-time favorite purchases from Amazon, this comfy ribbed crewneck is an everyday essential. Designed with thick fabric and a roomy fit, this sweater looks nearly identical to Free People’s Easy Street Tunic for a fraction of the cost — originally $62, now just $33!

4. With over 26,000 reviews on Amazon, this turtleneck tunic with an asymmetrical hem is a crowd-pleaser! We suggest teaming this sweater with leggings or skim-fit jeans — originally $61, now just $33!

5. This half-zip knit pullover has gone viral on TikTok! Cozy and cool, it’s a cold-weather classic — originally $54, now just $34!

6. Over 32,000 shoppers have left reviews for these French terry joggers! Soft and cozy, these sweatpants will keep you warm all winter — originally $22, now just $12!

7. Pretty in pink! This dusty rose teddy bear coat is snuggly and stylish — originally $60, now just $33!

8. This chic Sherpa jacket looks so much more expensive than it is! Outerwear that you can easily grab on the go is always a win in our book — originally $50, now just $45!

9. These scuff slippers look like Uggs! One customer called these shoes “the best slippers I’ve ever had!!” — originally $16, now just $11!

10. Soft to the touch and as cozy as cashmere, this hoodie is like a mix of a sweater and sweatshirt. One reviewer reported, “It’s like wearing a hug” — originally $30, now just $17!

11. Looking for leggings that will keep your legs warm on a walk or run? These pocket leggings are lined with fleece for extra insulation — originally $40, now just $33!

12. We’re blown away by the beauty of this mixed material puffer! Featuring Sherpa accents and a hood, this gorgeous jacket looks designer — originally $70, now just $63!

13. This 5-pack of warm winter wool socks will keep your toes toasty on a freezing day! This deal is 70% off — originally $30, now just $9!

14. This slimming shapewear is a lookalike of the popular Skims bodysuit. One reviewer raved, “It snatches your waist 100%!” — originally $40, now just $18!

15. We know we sound like a broken record, but striped sweaters are the must-have trend of the season (that won’t go out of style). This pullover is a no. 1 bestseller on Amazon — originally $42, now just $29!

16. Ditch your skin-tight leggings and opt for these flattering crossover yoga pants with pockets! “Best leggings that pass for pants,” one shopper declared — originally $18, now just $14!

17. We’ve seen this half-zip sweatshirt all over social media. Channel Sporty Spice with this fashion-forward look — originally $32, now just $21!

