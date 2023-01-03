7 New Tory Burch Pieces to Buy for 2023 — On Sale Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What better way to start off a new year than by updating your look? Rather than totally revamping your wardrobe, we suggest investing in accessories to update outfits you may already own.

The right purse or pair of shoes can get the job done, and Tory Burch is the first place to check out. Their sale at the moment is absolutely incredible, as you can take an extra 25% off already marked-down items. And trust Us when we say there are plenty of pieces to choose from! We narrowed down these picks to our seven favorite deals — which you can see below!

Canvas Basketweave Tote

When you need to carry around serious baggage, you’ll want a heavy duty tote like this one! It’s ideal for work, weekend trips or longer vacations when you need a variety of items handy.

Was $398 On Sale: $210 You Save 47% See it!

Ella Deconstructed Printed Tote

Keeping an extra bag like this one folded up in your purse or backpack can come in handy more often than you think!

Was $198 On Sale: $105 You Save 47% See it!

Fleming Soft Bouclé Convertible Shoulder Bag

We don’t always use the word “cozy” to describe a purse, but this gem is an exception! The fuzzy material it’s made from is truly perfect for winter — and beyond!

Was $658 On Sale: $382 You Save 42% See it!

Miller Classic Shoulder Bag

We’re so in love with the sleek nature of this bag and its structured shape. Another feature we adore is the thinner profile, which makes it particularly comfortable!

Was $448 On Sale: $225 You Save 50% See it!

Mini McGraw Dragonfly

Chic, classy and sophisticated are the first three words which come to mind while gazing at this bag. It will look glamorous with virtually any ensemble — be it casual or dressy!

Was $448 On Sale: $232 You Save 48% See it!

Miller Cloud

Even though we’re in the middle of winter, whenever we see these particular sandals on sale, we take advantage of the deal! Shoppers say they’re actually the most comfortable shoes to wear when it’s warm enough outside. Hey, maybe you have a vacay planned — or this is the inspiration you need!

Was $198 On Sale: $112 You Save 43% See it!

Miller Lug Hiker Boot

Fashion and function have met in the middle to create these incredible boots! The thicker lug sole is trendy, but it also gives you enough height to keep feet dry — and all of the other details create a seriously beautiful shoe.

Was $488 On Sale: $225 You Save 54% See it!

