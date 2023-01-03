13 Best Manifestation Journals, Tools and Other Products for 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether your 2022 was incredible or a complete nightmare, it’s hard not to be excited about the year ahead once January 1 rolls around! Our hopeful energy for 2023 will be matched with some seriously hard work, and one thing we want to do is take the time to practice manifestation.

Not everyone necessarily believes in this relatively trendy concept, but there are so many ways to put it into practice. Simple journaling is a great place to start, or you may want to take a more spiritual approach. The key is to help yourself create more positivity, which we can all benefit from — and the following tools may be of service for the journey. Check out our master manifestation list below!

Freedom Mastery Law of Attraction Planner for 2023

This extensive package has plenty of different prompts, planning sections and other exercises to help elevate your manifestation game!

Starting at $24.00 See it!

Manifestation Journal for Beginners

If you’re new to manifestation and want to try it out, this journal is absolutely ideal!

Was $12 On Sale: $10 You Save 17% See it!

Candier by Ryan Porter Manifesting Candle

While you’re journaling or meditating, light this manifestation candle to create a positive mindset!

$29.00 See it!

The Mindful Collective Daily Affirmation Cards Deck

Start every morning with a card from this affirmation deck to set the tone for the day ahead!

Starting at $18.00 See it!

Your Intuition Led You Here – Daily Rituals for Empowerment, Inner Knowing and Magic

This book is a must for anyone who loves manifesting through rituals and other methods!

$23.00 See it!

Bold Tuesday Vision Board Kit

We love that this vision board offers a super clean and mature aesthetic to help picture your goals!

$37.00 See it!

Birthdate Co. Tarot Trio

Grab a unique tarot reading from this candle set which shows your past, present and future — plus comes with three gorgeous gold pendants to match!

Was $145 On Sale: $115 You Save 21% See it!

My Lumina Purification Sage Lavender Candle

The sage in this candle is said to help cleanse your space and make you start fresh!

$18.00 See it!

Blue River Sage Home Cleansing & Smudging Kit

You can burn sage and palo santo the traditional way and learn about how these practices can help manifest and heal!

Was $25 On Sale: $19 You Save 24% See it!

The Mindful Collective Healing Crystals Set with Daily Affirmation Cards

If you’re curious about using crystal energy for manifesting, this set has all of the tools you need!

Was $42 On Sale: $38 You Save 10% See it!

My Pocket Guide to Manifestation

You can manifest whenever, wherever — and this little book crams a lot of info into this pocket-sized package!

Was $15 On Sale: $11 You Save 27% See it!

DANCING BEAR Zodiac Healing Crystals Gift Set

Learn how to use crystals specific to your zodiac sign for manifestation with this kit — plus it comes with an adorable constellation necklace!

Was $40 On Sale: $24 You Save 40% See it!

The One-Minute Gratitude Journal

Anyone who lacks flexibility in their schedules to manifest can carve out at least one minute per day with this gratitude journal!

$7.00 See it!

