9 Planners and Calendars to Kick 2023 Off on the Right Foot

Picking up a new calendar or planner is one of our favorite ways to kick off a new year — but what type of item should you purchase? Well, that depends on what exactly you’re looking to get out of it!

Some planners focus on organization, and calendars are designed to instate better, healthier habits — while others are sure to make you smile as each new day passes. You can even find more niche planners that specifically highlight exercise, mood tracking or manifestation! Whatever you’re trying to gain in 2023, we found a calendar or planner to help you achieve your goals and stay on track. Check them out below!

POKETO Spectrum Wall Planner

Display each month individually or the entire year all at once with this poster calendar! We love how it beautifully celebrates the full color spectrum and think it’s a great planning calendar for any office space.

$48.00 See it!

Freedom Mastery Law of Attraction Planner 2023

We’ve hard a ton about the power of manifestation, and if you’ve always wondered how it’s put into practice, this planner may be the answer! The different prompts can help teach you ways to create a healthier space around yourself and accomplish more in the new year.

$43.00 See it!

bloom daily planner 2023

Anyone who loves staying organized and on track of their different tasks will be obsessed with this detailed planner! Map out your month in detail, along with fun stickers you can use as reminders for key dates!

$20.00 See it!

Pooping Pooches 2023 Calendar

This calendar is so hilarious, which is precisely what’s made it seriously popular! You can pick it up for yourself or as a belated holiday gift.

Was $17 On Sale: $15 You Save 12% See it!

2023 People of Walmart Boxed Calendar

Each day of this tearaway calendar highlights the different personalities and funny moments which happen at Walmart stores. You can start off the morning with a laugh — an excellent way to set the tone for the rest of the day!

Was $15 On Sale: $7 You Save 53% See it!

Poketo Self Planner

Taking time out of your day to focus on yourself is a fantastic way to improve your mental health. Keep track of your mood and overall wellness each week and set out new goals for yourself, while celebrating what you’ve been able to achieve!

$28.00 See it!

Sourcebooks A F*cking 2023 Wall Calendar

If you’re a fan of blunt, to-the-point attitudes, you’re going to adore this calendar! It may help you stay on top of your daily tasks and improve your time management skills.

Was $15 On Sale: $7 You Save 53% See it!

ban.do Undated Weekly Planner

Give yourself props with the help of this planner! There are prompts each week to help you reflect on your accomplishments and focus on gratitude — enabling you to have a healthier mindset as you start a new year.

$25.00 See it!

POPFLEX 2023 Fit Planner

This planner is amazing if you’re trying to establish better exercise habits and track your progress! Getting healthy is one of the most popular resolutions people try to stick to each year, and this planner is designed to help you stay on course and keep up with consistency.

$43.00 See it!

