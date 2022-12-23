21 Best Comfy Lounge Pieces You Can Actually Wear Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The winter is the coziest season of the year, which means we’re living in our loungewear practically 24/7! Yes — we even manage to sport our favorite pieces on nights out to grab drinks or dinner with friends.
But it’s essential to select the right items if you want to get away with rocking these ‘fits out and about. They have to have a stylish aesthetic to make them appear presentable, and we’ve found a slew of tops, bottoms and matching lounge sets you can snag to create ensembles worthy of wearing out. Comfy, cozy and chic outfits are on the horizon with our selections — check them out below!
Lounge Tops
Alo Cover Long Sleeve Tee
Our Absolute Favorite: If you have plans to grab dinner after a yoga class, you won’t have to change out of this top to look chic! The wrap detail at the hem of this cropped tee makes it feel dressier, and we also adore the thumbholes in the sleeves. Just swap out your leggings for more formal bottoms — and you’re good to go!
More tops we’re obsessed with:
- The velour material this Sweaty Betty cropped crewneck is made from makes it look super luxurious — $128 at Nordstrom!
- This top from Alo is similar to the one we’ve already included, but it has a knot detail at the chest which shows a little more skin — $64 at Nordstrom!
- Lighter tops, like this one from Everyday Ritual, are ideal when it’s warmer out and you’re layering different pieces — $105 at Nordstrom!
- Shoppers say the quality of the material this The Drop cardigan is made from feels far more expensive than its price tag — originally $50, now $40 at Amazon!
- Pair this oversized Nike hoodie with some faux-leather leggings to get the ultimate streetwear-chic look — $70 at Nordstrom!
- Simple cropped sweatshirts, like this one from Grey Lab, are beyond easy to style for any occasion — $60 at Nordstrom!
Lounge Bottoms
The Drop Women’s Bernadette Pull-On Loose-Fit Cropped Sweater Pant
Our Absolute Favorite: So many shoppers say these soft and cozy pants are the “most flattering” bottoms ever! The flare leg, slightly cropped cut and high-waist design are details that suit a wide variety of body types. With the right sweater or even some dressier tops, you’ll be able to master wearing sweats out on the town!
More bottoms we’re obsessed with:
- We’re obsessed with the baroque burnout pattern these velvet Free People leggings are showcasing — $58 at Nordstrom!
- Whenever pajama pants are made from satin, like this pair from Etam, you can easily disguise them as going-out bottoms with the right top — $49 at Nordstrom!
- Throw these fuzzy bottoms from UGG over a skintight mockneck bodysuit for the chicest cozy winter ensemble — $98 at Nordstrom!
- No one will know you’re wearing leggings thanks to the faux-patent leather material these SPANX are made from — starting at $77 at Nordstrom!
- We’ve truly never seen lounge pants which look as much like real slacks than this pair from Zella — originally $79, now $50 at Nordstrom!
Lounge Sets
Nordstrom Tie-Waist Cashmere Jumpsuit
Our Absolute Favorite: We know this jumpsuit technically isn’t a set, but it’s just as good as a two-piece lounge look — if not better! If you team it with heeled ankle booties and a leather jacket, you can step out and be wrapped in cozy cashmere all day long. Treat yourself to luxury and pick up this jumpsuit ASAP!
More sets we’re obsessed with:
- Take this satiny top from this Ekouaer PJ set with to cocktails if you want to wear something simple, light and airy — $26 at Amazon!
- This knit set from ETCYY looks absolutely adorable together, and you can also mix and match it with a slew of other pieces — $57 at Amazon!
- You can wear the top from this ZESICA shorts set as a casual tee for the winter, and then wear the set together outside once it’s warm enough — starting at $37 on Amazon!
- The elegant vibes of this head-to-to ribbed knit set from Pink Queen are seriously impressing Us (and reviewers) — starting at $44 on Amazon!
- We want to pick up this Ekouaer knit set for the lantern sleeves on the top alone, and the matching shorts are just an added bonus — $35 at Amazon!
- Another lounge jumpsuit we adore is this one from EDIKTED, which has a sportier vibe — $116 at Nordstrom!
