21 Best Comfy Lounge Pieces You Can Actually Wear Out

The winter is the coziest season of the year, which means we’re living in our loungewear practically 24/7! Yes — we even manage to sport our favorite pieces on nights out to grab drinks or dinner with friends.

But it’s essential to select the right items if you want to get away with rocking these ‘fits out and about. They have to have a stylish aesthetic to make them appear presentable, and we’ve found a slew of tops, bottoms and matching lounge sets you can snag to create ensembles worthy of wearing out. Comfy, cozy and chic outfits are on the horizon with our selections — check them out below!

Lounge Tops

Alo Cover Long Sleeve Tee

Our Absolute Favorite: If you have plans to grab dinner after a yoga class, you won’t have to change out of this top to look chic! The wrap detail at the hem of this cropped tee makes it feel dressier, and we also adore the thumbholes in the sleeves. Just swap out your leggings for more formal bottoms — and you’re good to go!

$68.00 See it!

Lounge Bottoms

The Drop Women’s Bernadette Pull-On Loose-Fit Cropped Sweater Pant

Our Absolute Favorite: So many shoppers say these soft and cozy pants are the “most flattering” bottoms ever! The flare leg, slightly cropped cut and high-waist design are details that suit a wide variety of body types. With the right sweater or even some dressier tops, you’ll be able to master wearing sweats out on the town!

Starting at See it!

Lounge Sets

Nordstrom Tie-Waist Cashmere Jumpsuit

Our Absolute Favorite: We know this jumpsuit technically isn’t a set, but it’s just as good as a two-piece lounge look — if not better! If you team it with heeled ankle booties and a leather jacket, you can step out and be wrapped in cozy cashmere all day long. Treat yourself to luxury and pick up this jumpsuit ASAP!

Was $325 On Sale: $244 You Save 25% See it!

