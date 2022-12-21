13 No-Brainer Gifts That Will Be Delivered by Christmas — Or Sooner

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fear not, fellow procrastinators! If you’ve let some (or all) of your holiday shopping fall by the wayside, you’re not alone. We’ve found ourselves scrambling as well, and want to help anyone else who’s in the same position. That’s what we’re here for!

Not only are the gifts we’ve pulled perfect for a variety of people on your shopping list, we also made sure they’re set to arrive by Christmas! Get your down-to-the-wire shopping done by checking out these options below!

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck

This is not your average self-help book — it provides the advice you need while making you laugh at the same time!

Was $27 On Sale: $14 You Save 48% See it!

EZBASICS Facial Steamer

Turn your bathroom into a spa with this bestselling steamer!

Was $42 On Sale: $34 You Save 19% See it!

poukaran Desk Lamp

This slim lamp is also a clock and wireless charger — major space-saver alert!

Was $56 On Sale: $27 You Save 52% See it!

POPFLEX by Blogilates Cotton Candy Water Bottle

This massive 64 oz. water bottle helps you stay hydrated all day — and it comes with a 30-day water challenge to kick off the new year!

$48.00 See it!

Journey 180 Undated Daily Academic Planner

Students can keep track of everything in their life with this planner to help control the chaos!

Was $28 On Sale: $26 You Save 7% See it!

Genteele Sherpa Blanket

Who doesn’t love getting a fresh new blanket to cozy up in for the winter?

Was $46 On Sale: $44 You Save 4% See it!

SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set

Any host or hostess absolutely needs this charcuterie board for serving!

$50.00 See it!

The Body Keeps the Score

Reviewers say reading this book was “transformative” and completely changed their outlook on life!

Was $32 On Sale: $19 You Save 41% See it!

bmanl Wireless Earbuds

These wireless buds are on sale for such a steal!

Was $59 On Sale: $28 You Save 53% See it!

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera Bundle

If you have some extra cash to spend on a stellar gift, this camera bundle is an amazing value!

Was $160 On Sale: $142 You Save 11% See it!

MLVOC Travel Pillow Set

Survive any flight or travel day with this kit!

Was $40 On Sale: $22 You Save 45% See it!

Spantik Himalayan Salt Lamp Bowl

The natural salt crystals can help purify your space and create a cozy ambiance!

Was $45 On Sale: $35 You Save 22% See it!

Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher

Make tasty water infusions or brew delicious teas with this awesome pitcher!

Was $32 On Sale: $25 You Save 22% See it!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

