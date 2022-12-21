13 No-Brainer Gifts That Will Be Delivered by Christmas — Or Sooner

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Fear not, fellow procrastinators! If you’ve let some (or all) of your holiday shopping fall by the wayside, you’re not alone. We’ve found ourselves scrambling as well, and want to help anyone else who’s in the same position. That’s what we’re here for!
Not only are the gifts we’ve pulled perfect for a variety of people on your shopping list, we also made sure they’re set to arrive by Christmas! Get your down-to-the-wire shopping done by checking out these options below!
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
This is not your average self-help book — it provides the advice you need while making you laugh at the same time!
EZBASICS Facial Steamer
Turn your bathroom into a spa with this bestselling steamer!
poukaran Desk Lamp
This slim lamp is also a clock and wireless charger — major space-saver alert!
POPFLEX by Blogilates Cotton Candy Water Bottle
This massive 64 oz. water bottle helps you stay hydrated all day — and it comes with a 30-day water challenge to kick off the new year!
Journey 180 Undated Daily Academic Planner
Students can keep track of everything in their life with this planner to help control the chaos!
Genteele Sherpa Blanket
Who doesn’t love getting a fresh new blanket to cozy up in for the winter?
SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
Any host or hostess absolutely needs this charcuterie board for serving!
The Body Keeps the Score
Reviewers say reading this book was “transformative” and completely changed their outlook on life!
bmanl Wireless Earbuds
These wireless buds are on sale for such a steal!
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera Bundle
If you have some extra cash to spend on a stellar gift, this camera bundle is an amazing value!
MLVOC Travel Pillow Set
Survive any flight or travel day with this kit!
Spantik Himalayan Salt Lamp Bowl
The natural salt crystals can help purify your space and create a cozy ambiance!
Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher
Make tasty water infusions or brew delicious teas with this awesome pitcher!
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
- 22 Holiday Gifts Under $25 for Everyone on Your List
- 21 Perfect White Elephant Gifts That Will Be Stolen Over and Over Again
- 15 Best Gifts Under $15 That Ship in Time for the Holidays
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!