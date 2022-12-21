Cancel OK
Top 5

Stories

Last-Minute Lifesavers

13 No-Brainer Gifts That Will Be Delivered by Christmas — Or Sooner

Fear not, fellow procrastinators! If you’ve let some (or all) of your holiday shopping fall by the wayside, you’re not alone. We’ve found ourselves scrambling as well, and want to help anyone else who’s in the same position. That’s what we’re here for!

Not only are the gifts we’ve pulled perfect for a variety of people on your shopping list, we also made sure they’re set to arrive by Christmas! Get your down-to-the-wire shopping done by checking out these options below!

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
Amazon

This is not your average self-help book — it provides the advice you need while making you laugh at the same time!

Was $27On Sale: $14You Save 48%
See it!

EZBASICS Facial Steamer

EZBASICS Facial Steamer
Amazon

Turn your bathroom into a spa with this bestselling steamer!

Was $42On Sale: $34You Save 19%
See it!

poukaran Desk Lamp

poukaran Desk Lamp
Amazon

This slim lamp is also a clock and wireless charger — major space-saver alert!

Was $56On Sale: $27You Save 52%
See it!

POPFLEX by Blogilates Cotton Candy Water Bottle

POPFLEX by Blogilates Cotton Candy Water Bottle
Amazon

This massive 64 oz. water bottle helps you stay hydrated all day — and it comes with a 30-day water challenge to kick off the new year!

$48.00
See it!

Journey 180 Undated Daily Academic Planner

Journey 180 Undated Daily Academic Planner
Amazon

Students can keep track of everything in their life with this planner to help control the chaos!

Was $28On Sale: $26You Save 7%
See it!

Genteele Sherpa Blanket

Genteele Sherpa Blanket
Amazon

Who doesn’t love getting a fresh new blanket to cozy up in for the winter?

Was $46On Sale: $44You Save 4%
See it!

SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set

SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
Amazon

Any host or hostess absolutely needs this charcuterie board for serving!

$50.00
See it!

The Body Keeps the Score

The Body Keeps the Score
Amazon

Reviewers say reading this book was “transformative” and completely changed their outlook on life!

Was $32On Sale: $19You Save 41%
See it!

bmanl Wireless Earbuds

bmanl Wireless Earbuds
Amazon

These wireless buds are on sale for such a steal!

Was $59On Sale: $28You Save 53%
See it!

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera Bundle

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera Bundle
Amazon

If you have some extra cash to spend on a stellar gift, this camera bundle is an amazing value!

Was $160On Sale: $142You Save 11%
See it!

MLVOC Travel Pillow Set

MLVOC Travel Pillow Set
Amazon

Survive any flight or travel day with this kit!

Was $40On Sale: $22You Save 45%
See it!

Spantik Himalayan Salt Lamp Bowl

Spantik Himalayan Salt Lamp Bowl
Amazon

The natural salt crystals can help purify your space and create a cozy ambiance!

Was $45On Sale: $35You Save 22%
See it!

Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher

Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher
Amazon

Make tasty water infusions or brew delicious teas with this awesome pitcher!

Was $32On Sale: $25You Save 22%
See it!

