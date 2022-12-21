Last Call! 15 Foolproof Gifts That Ship Fast for the Holidays — Up to 49% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Season’s greetings, fellow procrastinators! Somehow we blinked and it’s suddenly December 20. If you’re also on the hunt for last-minute holiday shopping, then you came to the right place. Unlike last-minute assignments for school, you won’t have to pull an all-nighter to complete this task. In fact, securing gifts for everyone on your list is super simple, thanks to Amazon Prime. You’re just a few clicks away!

With only a few days left before Christmas, it’s imperative to order presents with fast shipping. At this point, the only delivery service we trust to drop off our packages on time is Amazon. If you’re lucky, some of these gifts may even arrive tomorrow!

Below are 15 easy items to grab, from home essentials to fashion staples. Mix and mingle with these fun gifts for the whole family. Happy Holidays!

This Capri Blue Scented Candle

All is calm, all is bright with this scented candle from Capri Blue.

$34.00 See It!

This Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

Wake up and smell the coffee with this Keurig coffee maker!

Was $110 On Sale: $89 You Save 19% See It!

This Abound Chunky Knit Blanket Throw

Tayshia Adams highly recommends this cozy knit blanket! “I think this is an amazing gift to give somebody for the holidays because it is so soft and I can’t see anybody not wanting to snuggle up in this almost immediately,” the former Bachelorette said.

Was $100 On Sale: $90 You Save 10% See It!

This Michael Kors Stainless Steel Watch

Good as gold! This stainless steel watch from Michael Kors is a timeless (see what we did there?) classic.

Was $275 On Sale: $139 You Save 49% See It!

This Carhartt Knitted Beanie

Great for men or women, this comfy beanie will earn you major street style points.

Starting at $20.00 See It!

This Esarora Ice Roller for Face and Eyes

‘Tis the season for self-care! This ice roller helps de-puff swollen skin, waking you up with a cool burst.

$22.00 See It!

This Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Koola Short Fashion Boot

Made from the Ugg brand family, these Koolaburra by Ugg boots are much less expensive than the original Uggs. I own these exact same shoes, and I might even prefer them over my Uggs! They’re soft, sturdy and stylish.

$90.00 See It!

This Studded Rhinestone Bling Tumbler

Best believe we’re still bejeweled! This dazzling tumbler is perfect for anyone on your list who’s a little extra.

$43.00 See It!

This Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist

This refreshing watermelon mist from Glow Recipe leaves your skin with dewy hydration before you apply your moisturizer.

$29.00 See It!

This Yogasleep White Noise Machine

Get your best beauty sleep with this top-rated white noise machine that drowns out loud distractions.

$48.00 See It!

This Dash Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer

Make healthy juices from home with this convenient slow juicer!

Was $100 On Sale: $75 You Save 25% See It!

These Bala Bangles — Adjustable Wearable Wrist and Ankle Weights

These trendy Bala Bangles are wearable wrist and ankle weights that add hands-free resistance to your workouts. All the cool girls are using them!

Starting at $55.00 See It!

This TUMI Voyageur Just in Case Backpack

Featuring double-zip closure, pockets and sleeves, this luxe black backpack from Tumi is functional and fashionable!

Was $100 On Sale: $79 You Save 21% See It!

This LCD Writing Tablet 10 Inch Colorful Screen Drawing Tablet for Kids

Need a great gift for kiddos? This LCD tablet can be an artistic sketch pad to doodle or an educational screen for learning how to count number or spell words.

$18.00 See It!

This We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game

The perfect conversation-starter for a dinner party or game night, We’re Not Really Strangers asks the tough questions in a fun way. “Equally fantastic as an ice breaker or for an at-home date night,” one reviewer reported.

Was $25 On Sale: $16 You Save 36% See It!

Looking for more holiday gift ideas? Check out our other top picks here:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!