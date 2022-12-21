Last Call! 15 Foolproof Gifts That Ship Fast for the Holidays — Up to 49% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Season’s greetings, fellow procrastinators! Somehow we blinked and it’s suddenly December 20. If you’re also on the hunt for last-minute holiday shopping, then you came to the right place. Unlike last-minute assignments for school, you won’t have to pull an all-nighter to complete this task. In fact, securing gifts for everyone on your list is super simple, thanks to Amazon Prime. You’re just a few clicks away!
With only a few days left before Christmas, it’s imperative to order presents with fast shipping. At this point, the only delivery service we trust to drop off our packages on time is Amazon. If you’re lucky, some of these gifts may even arrive tomorrow!
Below are 15 easy items to grab, from home essentials to fashion staples. Mix and mingle with these fun gifts for the whole family. Happy Holidays!
This Capri Blue Scented Candle
All is calm, all is bright with this scented candle from Capri Blue.
This Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
Wake up and smell the coffee with this Keurig coffee maker!
This Abound Chunky Knit Blanket Throw
Tayshia Adams highly recommends this cozy knit blanket! “I think this is an amazing gift to give somebody for the holidays because it is so soft and I can’t see anybody not wanting to snuggle up in this almost immediately,” the former Bachelorette said.
This Michael Kors Stainless Steel Watch
Good as gold! This stainless steel watch from Michael Kors is a timeless (see what we did there?) classic.
This Carhartt Knitted Beanie
Great for men or women, this comfy beanie will earn you major street style points.
This Esarora Ice Roller for Face and Eyes
‘Tis the season for self-care! This ice roller helps de-puff swollen skin, waking you up with a cool burst.
This Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Koola Short Fashion Boot
Made from the Ugg brand family, these Koolaburra by Ugg boots are much less expensive than the original Uggs. I own these exact same shoes, and I might even prefer them over my Uggs! They’re soft, sturdy and stylish.
This Studded Rhinestone Bling Tumbler
Best believe we’re still bejeweled! This dazzling tumbler is perfect for anyone on your list who’s a little extra.
This Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist
This refreshing watermelon mist from Glow Recipe leaves your skin with dewy hydration before you apply your moisturizer.
This Yogasleep White Noise Machine
Get your best beauty sleep with this top-rated white noise machine that drowns out loud distractions.
This Dash Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer
Make healthy juices from home with this convenient slow juicer!
These Bala Bangles — Adjustable Wearable Wrist and Ankle Weights
These trendy Bala Bangles are wearable wrist and ankle weights that add hands-free resistance to your workouts. All the cool girls are using them!
This TUMI Voyageur Just in Case Backpack
Featuring double-zip closure, pockets and sleeves, this luxe black backpack from Tumi is functional and fashionable!
This LCD Writing Tablet 10 Inch Colorful Screen Drawing Tablet for Kids
Need a great gift for kiddos? This LCD tablet can be an artistic sketch pad to doodle or an educational screen for learning how to count number or spell words.
This We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game
The perfect conversation-starter for a dinner party or game night, We’re Not Really Strangers asks the tough questions in a fun way. “Equally fantastic as an ice breaker or for an at-home date night,” one reviewer reported.
