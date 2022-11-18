These gifts are generic in the best way — cozy, amusing and all-around delightful. Due to their universally appealing nature, there’s a high likelihood that they’ll go over well. Whether you’re shopping for your significant other or your sibling, you can count on these presents to be a hit for the holidays. Ideal for Secret Santa or as a stocking stuffer! Avoid any seasonal stress with these 20 foolproof finds!

Credit: Various 20 Best Gifts Under $25 That Almost Anyone on Your List Will Appreciate Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The art of gifting is easier said than done. There are so many factors to consider when picking out presents! You have to know the recipient's taste, sizing and personal preferences. Instead of going through all that trouble to track down the perfect product, why not invest in an item that will satisfy almost anyone on your list? Save time, effort and money by shopping the 20 greatest gifts under $25! These gifts are generic in the best way — cozy, amusing and all-around delightful. Due to their universally appealing nature, there's a high likelihood that they'll go over well. Whether you're shopping for your significant other or your sibling, you can count on these presents to be a hit for the holidays. Ideal for Secret Santa or as a stocking stuffer! Avoid any seasonal stress with these 20 foolproof finds!

Credit: Amazon These Smiley Face Slippers Happy feet! These smiley face slippers will brighten your day with their cheerful look and cozy feel. Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown called this fuzzy footwear “one of my favorite things to just slip my feet into.” Turn that frown upside down with these super soft slippers! Get the AIMINUO Women's Men's Retro Preppy Happy Face Slippers at Amazon!

Credit: Doomlings This Funny Card Game Looking for some fast-paced fun this holiday season? Get ready to fa-la-la-la-LOL with this Doomlings card game! One shopper said, “Just played our first game tonight with some friends and it was so much fun! Highly recommend for anyone looking to add a cute but engaging dynamic into their game nights. Super fun concept and beautifully pulled together. 10/10.” Get the Classic Doomlings Game for just $25 at Doomlings!

Credit: LovePop This Gingerbread House Pop-Up Card Season’s greetings! Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, there’s one seasonal staple that everyone can enjoy: gingerbread houses. Send some snail mail with this gingerbread house 3D pop-up card! It’s a sweet treat minus the mess. Get the Gingerbread House Pop-Up Card for just $13 at LovePop!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue This Candy Cane Candle It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! And just like the five-and-ten that’s glistening with candy canes, your space can now shine with this Crushed Candy Cane candle from Volupsa. This sweet scent will spread holiday cheer all throughout your home. Fun fact: this luxury candle brand is Selena Gomez’s absolute favorite! Get the Volupsa Crushed Candy Cane Small Candle for just $25 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Amazon This Silk Sleep Mask Sweet dreams! Get your best beauty sleep with this 100% silk eye mask. Lightweight and breathable, this sleep mask will feel silky smooth against your skin. “I'm delighted with the mask,” one reviewer reported. “So soft and truly silky. Blocks out light and feels very good on the skin.” Competitors charge upwards of $50 for silk sleep masks, so grab this affordable option before it sells out! Get the LULUSILK Mulberry Silk Sleep Eye Mask at Amazon!

Credit: Nordstrom These Cozy Knit Socks These CozyChic socks rock our socks off! Barefoot Dreams is our go-to source for all things cozy, and these warm knit socks are no exception. In fact, one shopper declared, “These are the softest socks you will ever put on your feet.” Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks for just $15 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Target This Plush Holiday Print Blanket Curl up in comfort with this plush holiday print blanket! Available in five different patterns, this festive blanket is big enough to use as a throw on your couch or on your bed for extra warmth. And for only $15, you can’t beat this price! One customer called this “the perfect blanket.” Get the Value Plush Holiday Print Blanket – Wondershop for just $15 at Target!

Credit: Amazon This Banagrams Word Game Spell it out! In our household, we stan Bananagrams. This award-winning crossword game is fun for the whole family! It's like Scrabble on an individual level. And since all of the pieces fit inside the cute banana case, you can easily take this travel-friendly gift with you on the go. Get the Bananagrams: Multi-Award-Winning Word Game at Amazon!

Credit: Nordstrom This Lip Balm Set Pucker up! It’s mistletoe season after all, so we need to make sure our lips are always hydrated. This limited-edition set of Sugar lip balms is sealed with a kiss. Each kit contains one intensive lip treatment to combat extra-dry lips, one minty-fresh lip treatment that delivers a luscious rush and one rosé tinted lip balm that adds buildable color. Get the Sugar Color & Care Lip Balm Set $51 Value for just$25 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom This Silk Scruchie Set Bye-bye, bad hair days! I swear by Silk scrunchies to keep my strands from getting creased while I sleep. This limited-edition ornament set is the perfect stocking stuffer! Made with the same silk used to craft the brand’s award-winning pillowcases, these four scrunchies are mini but mighty. Get the Medusa Nights Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Set for just $25 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom This Mini Dutch Oven Calling all chefs! This mini Dutch oven by Le Creuset is ideal for a smaller kitchen or single servings. This enameled stoneware comes in seven fun shades that will add some spice to your cookware. Microwave and dishwasher-safe! One shopper dubbed this cocotte a “multi-use teeny treasure.” Get the Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte for just $22 (originally $32) at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom These Gold Hoop Earrings Good as gold! Ditch your basic gold hoops and go for these elevated earrings instead. These Baublebar hoops features a series of gilded spheres that add texture to the circular shape. One shopper gushed, “These are super cute. Very comfortable and stylish.” We love a luxe look at an affordable price point! Get the Baublebar Pisa Huggie Hoop Earrings for just $24 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom This Travel Skincare Set Vacay vibes! Want to save space in your suitcase without compromising your skincare routine? Try Origins’ limited-edition travel trio, featuring a bestselling cleanser, treatment lotion and anti-aging serum. Our skin always gets dry on the plane, so this soothing set will keep our complexion in check! Get the Origins Travel Size Bestsellers Trio Ornament Set $45 Value for just $18 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom This Winter Glow Set Glow on the go with this limited-edition travel set of skincare essentials by Mario Badescu! Don’t let dry skin get you down in the winter. Instead, apply this lip balm, facial spray, coconut body wash and coconut body butter to give your skin some much-needed nourishment. Get the Mario Badescu Winter Glow Essentials Set $20 Value for just $15 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom These Rosé Under-Eye Gels Rosé all day! We prefer our eye masks like we prefer our wine: cold, pink and refreshing! An Allure Best of Beauty Winner, these anti-aging eye gels are formulated with resveratrol, strawberry extract and hyaluronic acid to treat your under-eye area. “The best eye patches to ever exist!” one reviewer raved. “They are my favorite thing to wear in the morning to help depuff and have a cooling effect.” Get the Patchology 5-Pack Serve Chilled Rosé All Day Eye Gels for just $15 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom This Luxury Moisturizer Set Once winter comes along, our hands always get dry and cracked. Stay hydrated with this limited-edition moisturizer trio from luxury skincare brand L’Occitane. Each holiday gift set contains a hand cream, body cream and shower oil with a subtle almond scent. Get theL’Occitane Almond Ornament Set for just $16 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Anthropologie This Sheet Mask Set Treat yourself to a spa day from home with this set of seven sheet masks! This variety pack include a Pearl, Milk, Honey, Charcoal, Aloe, Aqua and Collagen mask, along with an exfoliating and cleansing pad. One customer commented, “I have super sensitive skin and most face masks don’t work for my skin but these are perfect. My skin glows after and feeling amazing!” Get the Lapcos Variety Mask + Exfoliating Pad Set for just $20 (originally $26) at Anthropologie!

Credit: Target This Meaningful Message Mug Love ya, mean it! This coffee mug delivers a heartfelt message with every sip. Make a coffee or tea drinker’s day with this sweet sentiment. One reviewer revealed, “This is my favorite mug. My daughter got this for me, and I think of her saying this to me every time I see it.” Get the 16oz Stoneware Love Ya Mean It Color Splash Mug – Threshold for just $7 at Target!

Credit: Target This Mini Crock Pot This mini crock pot packs a punch! Ideal for smaller dishes or dips, this dishwasher-safe device is a steal for $17! According to one satisfied shopper, “This crockpot is perfect! It’s absolutely gorgeous. It heats up super fast, cooks evenly and clean-up is a breeze!” Get the Crock Pot 3qt Manual Slow Cooker - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia for just $17 at Target!

