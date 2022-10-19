Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Gift Guide

13 Early Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $50

By
early-gifts-under-50
Early holiday gift ideas. Amazon
13
podcast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you feel that? It’s holiday cheer drifting through the air. It’s time! We can officially start getting excited about the winter holidays. We’re adding decorations to our shopping carts and recipes to our bookmarks bar. But let’s focus on one super important aspect first: gifts!

Getting your gift shopping done early is key to having a stress-free holiday season. Not even sure what you’re looking for yet? You might just find an excellent idea (or 13) on our list below. Every pick is on sale for under $50 — for now!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Selling Fast! Products You Have to Own