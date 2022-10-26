Need a Great Gift for the Holidays? Shop These 5 Celeb-Approved Scented Candles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

On the scent! We’re already making a list and checking it twice ahead of the holidays. Coming up with clever gifts can be a challenge, especially as we get older. Kids are pretty easy to please, but adults tend to be much pickier. One foolproof present for any occasion? Scented candles. Part self-care and part home decor, these fragrant finds are a guaranteed hit!

It turns out celebrities love candles as gifts too. Stars — they’re just like Us! We tracked down five different candles that are beloved by some of our favorite celebs. Now you can tell your recipient that these scents have the A-list seal of approval. Shop these five fabulous fragrances below!

Taylor Swift: Byredo Tree House Candle

“Candle wax and polaroids on the hardwood floor” — this lyric from Taylor Swift‘s “New Year’s Day” shows that the Midnights singer appreciates a good candle. In fact, during her 73 Questions interview with Vogue, the Grammy-winning artist revealed that her favorite scented candle is the Byredo Tree House Candle. Jennifer Aniston also adores the brand, according to People.

Starting at $45.00 See It!

Victoria Beckham: Diptyque’s Figuier Vert Candle

Fun fact: Posh Spice loves this Diptyque Figuier Vert Candle. She told New York Magazine’s The Strategist, “My flagship store on Dover Street is all about awakening the senses, and scent was a really important piece of the store experience. Over time, Diptyque’s Figuier Vert candle has become our signature fragrance — everyone who walks in always talks about the amazing smell of the store, and that’s just because of the candle. I love the warmth of fig wood so much that I often have one for my office, too.”

Nicole Richie also adores Diptyque candles. She told The Strategist, “The Diptyque scents are always distinctively fragrant and immediately bring me joy. We light them throughout the house most evenings to set the mood.” And LeBron James revealed to GQ that “Diptyque is one of my favorite brands. I love all their ranges of candles. I carry those.”

As if those celeb endorsements aren’t enough, Queen Bey even shared her royal recommendation: “I have a lot of Diptyque candles around the house,” Beyoncé told InStyle. “Even when I’m away, I have someone burn them. I like having the scent in my pillows.”

Starting at $40.00 See It!

Selena Gomez: Volupsa Mokara Candle

Selena Gomez once told Into the Gloss that Volupsa candles are her absolute favorite. “Before I lived in my own house, I’d have a bunch of candles for my room in my parents’ house, and they would last forever,” the singer said. “But now that I have this whole house, every room must have a scent! And I want them to be lit every night because it just feels so good — I’ll light them in the piano room, where we always have jam sessions, or even during the daytime when I’m doing my makeup. My favorite scents are Volupsa Mokara and Volupsa Saijo Persimmon. Neither of them are too expensive.”

I’m also obsessed with the Bourbon Vanille and French Toast fragrances from Volupsa. Sweet like sugar!

$32.00 See It!

Blake Lively: Le Labo Santal 26 Candle

Le Labo is known for luxury fragrances, both as perfume and as candles. One fan of the brand is none other than Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively. “These [Le Labo Santal 26] are my favorite candles because you can personalize the labels,” she told Marie Claire, “so they make good gifts.”

Kylie Jenner also loves Le Labo candles, telling People, “I love candles that smell like the holidays.”

$82.00 See It!

Amanda Seyfried: Buttercream Frosting Yankee Candle

It doesn’t get more classic than a Yankee candle! Amanda Seyfried gave a nostalgic nod to her childhood with her favorite fragrance: “I love those Yankee candles [in] Buttercream Frosting or Angel Food Cake,” the Mean Girls actress told Refinery 29. “I mean, who doesn’t put a vanilla-scented candle out in their kitchen? [Those scents] relate to the child in me, which will live on forever. That’s also probably the pregnancy talking; I’ll blame it on that.”

This Buttercream Frosting candle is the no. 1 bestseller in jar candles on Amazon!

$38.00 See It!

Looking for additional gift ideas? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!