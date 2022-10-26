Cancel OK
Deck the Halls With the 15 Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair’s Way Day Sale — Up to 80% Off

You’ve heard of Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, but what about Way Day? Today and tomorrow only, take up to 80% off furniture and home essentials from Wayfair! Save big on rugs, lighting, bedding, cookware and more!

Since the holidays are officially less than two months away (can you believe it?), we gathered up the 15 best holiday deals from this limited-time sale! Spread some holiday cheer with these seasonal decorations!

This White Christmas Tree

white Christmas tree
Wayfair

We’re dreaming of a white Christmas with this artificially lit white tree! May your days be merry and bright, and may all your Christmases be white.

Was $425On Sale: $264You Save 38%
See It!

This Electric Menorah

electric menorah
Wayfair

Happy Hanukkah! Celebrate the Festival of Lights with this electric menorah. Especially helpful if you have younger children and want to avoid a fire hazard.

Was $100On Sale: $86You Save 14%
See It!

This Faux-Lighted Wreath

lighted wreath
Wayfair

Wreaths always make Us think of the time Mindy Kaling made a “Wreath Witherspoon” on The Mindy Project — genius! This faux lighted wreath is just as cute for Christmas.

Was $66On Sale: $47You Save 29%
See It!

This Inflatable Buddy the Elf

Buddy the Elf
Wayfair

 

According to Buddy the Elf, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” The second best way? Putting this inflatable Buddy the Elf in your front lawn for all to see. And then watch Elf the movie, of course!

Was $83On Sale: $71You Save 14%
See It!

This Lighted Garland of Red Berries

red berry garland
Wayfair

Paint the town red with this lighted garland of red berries! A lovely way to add some color to your Christmas decor.

Was $27On Sale: $21You Save 22%
See It!

These Handmade Hanukkah Candles

Hanukkah candles
Wayfair

Lavender haze! These handmade Hanukkah candles are absolutely beautiful. We adore the chic color-block style!

Was $30On Sale: $25You Save 17%
See It!

This Crystal Angel Lighted Display

crystal lighted angel
Wayfair

O, holy night! This dazzling crystal angel will summon the start of Christmas. “Stunning!” one shopper gushed. “Taller than I expected and very sturdy.”

Was $181On Sale: $147You Save 19%
See It!

This Lighted White Wreath

lighted white wreath
Wayfair

This white wreath from the Martha Stewart Collection is the epitome of a winter wonderland. Greet your guests with this snowy wreath with LED lights that give off a soft, ambient glow.

Was $65On Sale: $56You Save 14%
See It!

This Inflatable Grinch Sleigh

inflatable Grinch
Wayfair

As Gen Z says, “Sleigh!” Go big or go home with this giant inflatable scene featuring the Grinch and Max on a sleigh. Your kids will love it!

Was $320On Sale: $238You Save 26%
See It!

This Metal Christmas Tree Collar

metal tree collar
Wayfair

 

Set up your Christmas tree in style with this metal stand. Subtle yet sophisticated!

Was $90On Sale: $42You Save 53%
See It!

This Polar Bear Lighted Display

polar bear lighted display
Wayfair

 

Bring the North Pole home with this polar bar lighted display! Such a sweet way to decorate your front lawn.

Was $228On Sale: $176You Save 23%
See It!

This Christmas Carousel Figurine

Christmas carousel
Wayfair

Nostalgia overload! We’re smitten with this classic Christmas carousel figurine. Instead of horses, there are reindeer! Our hearts just melted like snow on a sunny day.

Was $460On Sale: $390You Save 15%
See It!

This Lighted Faux Garland

lighted faux garland
Wayfair

We’ve never seen a garland this gorgeous! Adorned with red and gold ball ornaments, red berries and lights, this faux garland works indoors or outdoors.

Was $133On Sale: $71You Save 47%
See It!

This Nutcracker Figurine

Nutcracker figurine
Wayfair

It wouldn’t be the holidays without an iconic Nutcracker figurine! According to one reviewer, “The colors are vibrant and size is perfect.”

Was $138On Sale: $116You Save 16%
See It!

This Hanukkah Wall Art

Hanukkah wall art
Wayfair

 

We love this Hanukkah wall art a latke! Spin the dreidel, light the menorah and devour all the latkes.

Was $77On Sale: $32You Save 58%
See It!
