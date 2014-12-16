Move over Santa! Reese Witherspoon is the new inspiration for Christmas decorations thanks to Mindy Kaling and her Mindy Project Christmas episode — and the Wild star likes it!

Kaling debuted her homemade "Wreath Witherspoon" creation on her TV show's festive special last week (the crafty creation is essentially a Christmas wreath decorated with pictures of the Oscar-winning actress's smiling face).

Kaling's celebrity obsessed alter ego Dr. Mindy Lahiri is behind the hilarious Christmas craft project — one of a collection of A-list inspired creations (the Rihanna Christmas tree topper was not allowed by Lahiri's boyfriend Danny Castellano a.k.a Chris Messina as it showed too much cleavage for the festive season!)

Ever since the show aired, a social media sensation has been growing, with fans making their own versions of the unique seasonal decoration, tagging Instagram pictures of their work #WreathWitherspoon.

Kaling immediately noticed the trend, encouraging her fans in their crafty endeavors and on Sunday, Dec. 14, she shared a compilation of her favorite wreaths via her own Instagram account.

Fast-forward 24 hours, and Witherspoon herself has caught wind of the burgeoning Christmas craft phenomenon — and she loves it!

The many variations of a #WreathWitherspoon (Regram @MindyKaling)…. hahah….Love it!!! A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 12, 2014 at 9:00am PST

"The many variations of a #WreathWitherspoon (Regram @MindyKaling)" the excited mom-of-three wrote in a caption accompanying a regram of Kaling's montage. "Hahah….Love it!!!"

