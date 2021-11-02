7 Holiday Decor Essentials We Found on Amazon — Starting at $10

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With Halloween behind Us, we’re officially getting into the swing of the holiday season! It might be too early to start blasting “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on repeat, but it’s certainly time to start thinking about home decor.

We tend to shop for decorations on Amazon — not only do they boast some impressive deals, the easy shipping is super convenient. Check out our favorite picks that we plan to add to our carts below — starting at just $10!

These Dazzling String Lights

Why go for typical string lights when you can kick things up a notch with this eye-catching snowflake version?

Get the Koicaxy 94 LED 16 Snowflakes Lights for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Hilarious Bathroom Set

This silly set is sure to make everyone laugh if you’re planning on throwing a holiday gathering!

Get the D-FantiX 4-Piece Snowman Santa Toilet Seat Cover and Rug Set for $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Hanging Decoration

Okay, how cool is this? We love how this door decoration looks like the Grinch’s hand is actually peeping out from the side. The kids will be obsessed!

Get the Happy Storm Christmas Door Decoration for $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Funny Banner

You can add this flag to your front yard or put it on your doorstep as a cheeky nod to the season!

Get the AVOIN Tis The Season to Be Christmas Garden Flag for prices starting at $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Chic Birch Tree Decorations

These sleek tree pieces will elevate the top of a fireplace and even make a trendy centerpiece for a holiday meal!

Get the PEIDUO Set of 2 2FT 24LT Birch Tree Battery Powered Warm White LED Decoration for $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Small Pre-Decorated Christmas Tree

Smaller trees like this elegant option are fantastic to incorporate in other rooms around the house. Every area of your cozy home should radiate holiday energy!

Get the HOLIDAY PEAK 4′ Silver & Gold Pull-Up Christmas for $110, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Throw Pillow Covers

We adore the design of these throw pillow covers. Not only do they nail the spirit of the season, all ages will find them heartwarming!

Get the AENEY Christmas Decorations Pillow Covers 18×18 Set of 4 for $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

