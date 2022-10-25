12 Products 50% Off or More in the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The newest Amazon sale truly makes Us feel like the holidays came early this year. It’s called the Holiday Beauty Haul, and it’s filled with incredible skincare, makeup, hair and other beauty deals. Like, big deals. In fact, there are so many great products over 50% off, we decided to make a list of them!

These marked-down products come from super popular brands including Conair, Revlon, CHI and more. See our top 12 picks below — and shop them before they’re gone!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This InfinitiPRO by Conair Cool Air Curler is the future of hair tools. It has a built-in system that immediately sets your curls and protects your hair with cool air!

2. We Also Love: Oily skin? This CoverGirl Mattifying Oil-Free Moisturizer will be your new BFF! It’s vegan too!

3. We Can’t Forget: Get that next-level clean with this Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Spa Spinning Body Brush. It comes with three attachments!

4. Best Blow Dryer: This InfinitiPRO by Conair hair dryer has such a low price, and it even comes with a diffuser for creating lovely curls and waves without frizz!

5. Lustrous Lips: That shine! That sparkle! This Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick will look amazing on its own or layered over another lip color!

6. Silky Straight Hair: Create sleek, straight locks in seconds with this iconic CHI flat iron. You could use it for waves and curls too!

7. The Perfect Nude: This Bare It All shade of this Revlon lipstick is also marked way down, and we love it as a gorgeous nude!

8. Berry Bold: Want a statement lip color too for special occasions? This Revlon Wine With Everything lipstick will win over your heart!

9. A Sophisticated Scent: This stunning Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds perfume features lovely notes of lily, tuberose and sandalwood!

10. A Smoother Shave: Target sensitive areas and more — without any soap or water — with this awesome Finishing Touch Flawless Nu Razor!

11. Gotta Glow: Keep skin feeling happy and looking bright and smooth with this CoverGirl Priming Glow Mist. Use under or over makeup!

12. Lost in the Gloss: Get the juicy, plump pout you’ve always dreamed of with the help of this non-sticky Revlon lip gloss!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Holiday Beauty Haul here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

