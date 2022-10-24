The Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals for Under-Eye Circles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul sale just launched — but don’t rub your eyes in disbelief! We want to avoid damaging that delicate under-eye skin. In fact, with this sale, we’re looking to do the opposite. Let’s banish those under-eye circles once and for all!

We’ve picked out the best skincare deals in the sale with a focus on the eye area. Check them out below, plus more anti-aging under-eye deals at Amazon!

Filorga Optim-Eyes Eye Cream

Filorga is one of our favorite skincare brands right now (thanks to Kyle Richards), so we were thrilled to see this premium eye cream in the sale. Its three-in-one formula aims to improve the appearance of wrinkles, reduce dark circles and soothe puffiness around the eyes!

Was $54 On Sale: $46 You Save 15% See it!

Elemis Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask

Want a little something extra in addition to your eye cream — especially in the dry, harsh winter? This “moisture-plumping” eye mask uses hyaluronic acid, watermelon snow algae and bush clover for an all-around wake-up call for tired eyes!

Was $85 On Sale: $68 You Save 20% See it!

Sun Bum Hydrating Eye Cream

This pretty little teal tube of eye cream contains niacinamide, a star ingredient in the skincare world, plus the lesser known rambutan, which is an incredible source of brightening vitamin C. If your eye area tends to look black and blue, this is the cream for you!

Was $20 On Sale: $16 You Save 20% See it!

The Body Shop Camomile Gentle Eye Makeup Remover

Eye creams and masks are great, but taking care in how you cleanse your eye area is extremely important as well. You don’t want to be endlessly tugging at the skin and rubbing in rough circles. This gentle eye makeup remover claims to “melt away mascara, eliminate eyeliner, erase eyeshadow” and eliminate the look of “panda eyes”!

Was $18 On Sale: $13 You Save 28% See it!

