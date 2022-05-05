Kyle Richards Recommends This ‘Time-Filler’ Eye Cream for an Ageless Gaze

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why do the eyes get their own cream while the rest of our face sticks to just one moisturizer? Eye cream is important because the skin around our eyes tends to be much more delicate. It tends to become discolored or puffy with lack of sleep, sag with time or produce its own fine lines and wrinkles because of how expressive our eyes can be.

So, we want a product that specifically targets all of those concerns, both helping to reverse and prevent them. And we’re done messing around with cheap, ineffective versions that simply leave a layer of greasy residue under our eyes. We want the real deal — something even Kyle Richards personally recommends!

Get the Filorga Time-Filler Eyes Absolute Eye Correction Cream for $56 at Amazon!​​ Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Richards revealed her love for this product during an Amazon Live video earlier this year, sharing her latest beauty haul with fans. “Another great product for the eyes,” she said. “Absolute Eye Correction Cream. I really feel like I need some of that right now.” Noting the name of the cream, she also added, “Time-Filler Eyes. We love the idea of that.”

But what makes this Premium Beauty pick able to “fill time”? The better question is, where do we get started? This eye contour cream comes from a French lab with over 40 years of anti-aging innovation to its name. It contains hyaluronic acid, peptides and exfoliating ingredients to moisturize, relax, resurface and smooth out the skin around the eye. It also contains filling spheres and a vegetal complex to specifically target under-eye concerns like dark circles!

This cream doesn’t stop there. Along with targeting things like under-eye concerns and crow’s feet, you can also use it on your actual eyelid to help prevent sagging, or even at the base of your lashes to boost their volume! Now that’s a multitasking must-have well worth the price.

Want more Filorga in your life? Richards also recommended the night cream from this same line, so feel free to add both to your Amazon cart for a revamped routine!

