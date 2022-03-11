Happy Feet! Hannah Brown Says These Smiley Face Slippers Are ‘Super Cute’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If the snack that smiles back is Goldfish, then the shoes that smile back are these slippers. “These make me so happy,” former Bachelorette Hannah Brown gushed in a recent Amazon Live broadcast. The Dancing With the Stars winner revealed some of her favorite products while discussing her morning routine, and these smiley face slippers immediately stood out to Us.

“They come in so many different colors,” Brown added. “They have some pink ones that are super cute, black. They have a few different sizes. I feel like smiley faces are really in right now, and these actually are pretty durable. I have the pink pair as well, and I’ve gotten so many compliments on them because unfortunately people see me in my slippers probably far too often. Super cute, durable, one of my favorite things to just slip my feet into. I keep my apartment far too cold, and so immediately when you wake up, you have to start bundling up, and the first thing is getting those toes warmed up.”

The God Bless This Mess author has great taste, so be sure to grab these cozy slippers from Amazon while they’re still in stock!

Get the AIMINUO Women’s Men’s Retro Smiley Face Slippers for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

The AIMINUO Women’s Men’s Retro Smiley Face Slippers make us feel all warm and fuzzy on the inside and out! That’s because these shoes are made with the softest plush material — fluffy yet breathable. The rubber sole is durable so you won’t accidentally slip on hard surfaces (just Us?). Perfect for pairing with sweatpants or pajamas when you’re lounging around the house!

Just like Brown’s assessment of these shoes, there’s definitely a common theme in the comment section: “Super cute and comfy!” Shoppers can’t seem to get enough of these adorable slippers. “On trend,” one customer wrote. “Great price! Super cute and great for getting out of bed on those chilly mornings!” Another reviewer reported, “Cute and trendy. Super comfy too!”

I got these slippers as a gift from one of my best friends, and they instantly brightened my day. As soon as I slipped my feet into these shoes, I was in heaven. The plush fabric keep my toes toasty and the cheerful design puts a pep in my step. Highly recommend these slippers as a gift for any occasion!

Take a page out of Brown’s book (and while you’re at it, buy her book) by shopping these smiley face slippers from Amazon! They had Us at hello.

