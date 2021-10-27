Save Up to 50% by Picking Up These Adorable Slippers That Rival UGGs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Don’t get Us wrong: We’re in love with all things UGG. Honestly and truthfully! Here’s the one flaw — the price of their slippers can get pretty steep. If you just want a pair of fabulously fuzzy footwear that you can wear around the house, you don’t have to spend close to $100 or more just for the name brand.

There are so many slippers on the market, and you don’t have to sacrifice quality for a more affordable pair either — and we’ve rounded up some of our favorite options to prove it. Read on for more!

These Cuffed Slippers

One of UGG’s most iconic slipper styles is the Coquette, which this pair totally reminds Us of. They have the same fluffy fold-over cuff detail that we simply can’t resist!

Get the Dearfoams Women’s Fireside Water Resistant Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper for prices starting at $44, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Platform Slide Slippers

These slippers are actually from UGG’s more affordable line, so you’re getting the same brand name for a fraction of the price!

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Fuzz’n Ii Slipper for prices starting at $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Double-Strap Slippers

We adore the double-strap design of these slippers, which is reminiscent of the ultra-popular Fluff Yeah slide slippers!

Get the Jessica Simpson Women’s Plush Faux Fur Fuzzy Slide Slipper for prices starting at $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Fur-Lined Moccasins

These slippers are virtually identical to UGG’s classic slip-on moccasin style!

Get the DREAM PAIRS Women’s Fuzzy House Slippers for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Single Strap Slippers

Another beloved slipper style features a furry single strap. While these don’t have the same fuzzy sole as UGG, they’re ideal for shoppers whose feet are often too warm.

Get the COFACE Women’s Sliders Plush House Slippers for just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out all of the women’s slippers available on Amazon and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!