Just Looking at These Fuzzy UGG Sweaters Has Us Feeling Relaxed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever have days when you just want to melt into a pile of fuzzy, warm fabric and hibernate until the next morning? That’s pretty much Us any time the temperature dips below 50 degrees. Sadly, hibernation isn’t really an option. The best we can do is nap — and even then, our responsibilities tend to get in the way!

That doesn’t mean we have to give up on that fuzzy warmth though. We just need to bring it with us — and hopefully we’ll have enough time to relax with it on the couch at the end of the day. This calls for a brand we know will never let us down when it comes to cozy pieces — UGG! Nordstrom has a bunch of the brand’s supremely soft sweaters available right now, so we wanted to walk you through our favorites!

This Wrap Cardigan

This Phoebe cardigan is drapey and decadently soft. We love the way the fabric falls and how you can always add a belt at the waist to close it up and define your figure!

Get the UGG Phoebe Wrap Cardigan for just $118 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This V-Neck Sweater

This cuddly pullover is bound to become a go-to item for you in the cold weather. We’re absolutely loving the subtle sophistication of the black leopard print too!

Get the UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater for just $88 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Hooded Cardigan

This cardigan was designed with traveling and trips in mind, but we say 10-step trips to the kitchen for a hot cocoa refill count too. Any excuse to button up and flip that hood up!

Get the UGG Franca Hooded Travel Cardigan for just $128 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Longline Cardigan

Lazy Sunday called and it’s expecting you in this fleece cardigan with a pair of slippers in tow. Now this is the type of uniform that has us anxious to clock in!

Get the UGG Judith Fleece Cardigan for just $138 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This Extra-Plush Cardigan

If you want to feel fancy and live that luxurious life, this is the cardigan to choose. The shawl collar just elevates everything, from the style to the comfort!

Get the UGG Annona Faux Shearling Travel Cardigan for just $128 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

